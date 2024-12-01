Dabo Swinney shows signs of frustration in press conference following Clemson’s loss to South Carolina

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not hold back in assessing his team’s performance following a tough 17-14 loss to South Carolina at home. The defeat marked Clemson’s third of the season and second at Memorial Stadium, yet Swinney remained focused on the bigger picture: the upcoming ACC Championship.

“It was a great college football game,” Swinney said in his post-game press conference. “Both teams wanted it, and both teams competed with everything they had. But they made the critical plays that ultimately made the difference.” He acknowledged the brilliance of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, whose athleticism reminded Swinney of NFL star Cam Newton.

Swinney also highlighted several missed opportunities that proved costly. Clemson had multiple chances to capitalize but failed to convert critical plays. “We had a fourth-and-inches, and we believed in going for it,” Swinney said. “If I kick the field goal, you’re probably asking why I didn’t go for it. Those are decisions you make in the moment, and we just didn’t execute.”

Swinney pointed to Clemson’s defensive effort, noting that despite several questionable officiating calls, the team had plenty of opportunities to secure a win. “There were a few calls today that were, let’s just say, interesting,” Swinney said. “But we had every chance to win the game regardless.” He praised his defense for forcing turnovers but lamented their inability to contain Sellers in key moments.

Swinney supports Cade Klubnik

Swinney also defended his quarterback Cade Klubnik, who led a late drive but made a critical error in the final moments. “He’ll learn from that,” Swinney said. “He should’ve thrown it away, but instead, we’re in a situation where we couldn’t capitalize. He’s made a lot of great plays this season, and I know this one will be magnified, but he’ll grow from it.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the disappointment, Swinney turned his attention to the future, particularly the ACC Championship. “Our guys competed their tails off today,” he said. “We still have a lot to play for, and I’m proud of how they battled. Sometimes you just get beat.” As Clemson prepares for SMU, Swinney’s message was clear: adversity is part of football, and the Tigers will use this loss as fuel. “We’ve got a great group of players, and we’re not done yet.”