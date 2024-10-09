Deion Sanders issues strong warning to Buffaloes ahead of crucial Kansas State matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes will face a tough challenge on Saturday as they host No.18 Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Upon the Buffaloes return to action on home field, head coach Deion Sanders issued a strong warning to his players.

Colorado is coming off a bye week with a 4-1 record, already matching their total wins from the 2023 college football season. Far from getting complacent, Deion Sanders issued a strong warning to his team. The Buffaloes’ upcoming game against the Wildcats could be pivotal for their aspirations. Colorado has received votes for the Top-25, but they are still one ranked win away from breaking into the rankings.

“Let’s make sure we challenge each other to do what’s right. Those of you that are lacking in your education and academics, let’s get that up, please. There’s no way we’re putting a fool on the field. That don’t work. It’s not going to happen. If you’re going to be a fool in the classroom, you’re going to be a fool out here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proud of the team

The Buffaloes have showcased great resiliency early on the season. After a disappointing loss to Nebraska in the NCAA‘s week 2, many believed the sky was falling on Sanders’ side. However, the team has risen back as a Phoenix and is now back in contendency for the Big 12 title.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts during first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

Advertisement

Since the Cornhuskers beatdown on the Buffaloes, Deion rallied his group together and have won in three consecutive outings. Following their latest win against the UCF Knights, Coach Prime had an encouraging message to his team. “We supposed to be here; quit acting like this is a surprise,” Sanders ordered the roster.

Advertisement

see also Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma

see also NCAAF News: Kansas State HC makes bold statement on Deion Sanders' son Shedeur

The Buffaloes’ bye week came at a high point for the team, but they’ll need to regain their rhythm ahead of their matchup with Kansas State. This game could turn into a ‘snakes and ladders’ game on the gridiron, with the winner climbing the rankings while the loser risks falling out of the polls altogether.