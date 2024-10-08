Texas' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear ahead of crucial rivalry game against Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry is circled in red on both the Texas Longhorns‘ and Oklahoma Sooners‘ schedules. This game means more than just another win. Ahead of the long-awaited cross-state matchup, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made his thoughts clear about the classic contest.

No. 1 Texas is the talk of the town in college football. The Longhorns have showcased their potential and are favorites to win the national title. However, they have yet to face a test this significant. While they defeated the reigning champions, the Michigan Wolverines, on the road, this matchup with the Sooners will present a tougher challenge for Coach Sarkisian’s team

Oklahoma is the designated home team at the Cotton Bowl, though the stadium is on Texas territory. Ahead of the biggest matchup in the NCAA‘s week 7, Coach Sarkisian made something clear on what it means for both sides.

“It’s a rivalry game. Forget whatever we’re favored by or not, it doesn’t matter,” Sarkisian said, via Sports Illustrated. “Records and things don’t matter in games like this. I think nine of the last 10 years, this game’s been decided by one score. And so to think like whatever happens in this game early on is just going to that’s the way it’s going to go, is probably not a reality.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The best team in the nation clashes with No. 18 Oklahoma in a game that could shake up the SEC landscape and, ultimately, the College Football Playoff picture. Texas reclaimed the top spot in the AP rankings after Alabama’s stumble against Vanderbilt.

Ain’t no love in Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry is over 100 years old, and over the years, the hostility has only intensified. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, last year’s result still lingers in the Texas locker room, particularly the postgame celebrations by the Sooners

Oklahoma snapped Texas 5-0 record with a 34-30 win. After the game, Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and head coach Brent Venables wore t-shirts that read: “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma“. Stustman added insult to injury by flashing the infamous “horns down” gesture.

Texas safety Michael Taaffe stated: “Yeah, it’s a new season. We got a whole new team. I’m not too focused on what they did last year.”

“We remember. I specifically remember everything. I don’t forget. But we’re so focused on us right now that nobody talks about it. We’re so focused on what we did in practice today. How can we get better in the game plan today? Because OU deserves our full attention.”

Everything is bigger in Texas

Texas and Oklahoma’s paths will cross once again on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Though last year’s controversy may seem like water under the bridge, the Red River’s current only swells from it. In games of this magnitude, bygones are never truly bygones.