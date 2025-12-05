Who are the hosts for the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The stage is set in Washington, D.C. for one of soccer’s most anticipated nights. On December 5, the draw that will shape the groups of the 2026 World Cup steps into the spotlight but the event itself promises far more than just balls and bowls.

At the heart of the ceremony stand many unmistakable names, slated to co-host the broadcast from the historic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Glamour, humour and Hollywood flair converge to usher in what many expect to be a global spectacle.

The ceremony also brings together sporting legends from across disciplines. Big stars will assist in revealing group-stage matchups, underscoring the global reach and crossover appeal of this expanded, 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Who will conduct the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final draw?

FIFA Legend and former England captain Rio Ferdinand will take on the role of lead conductor for the historic 48-team draw, alongside award-winning broadcaster Samantha Johnson. Together, they will guide the official proceedings that will determine the 12 groups for the expanded tournament.

Rio Ferdinand and Samantha Johnson (Source: Lewis Storey/Getty Images — Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

“To conduct this historic draw is an unbelievable honour”, Ferdinand said. “As a player, I lived for these global stages — now I’m humbled to play a different, special role together with an incredible line-up to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for”.

Which sports legends will serve as draw assistants?

The stage in Washington will also welcome a remarkable group of cross-sport icons serving as draw assistants. Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal will step into the spotlight, representing American football, ice hockey, baseball and basketball respectively.

“Being part of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honour — it’s the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of”, Brady said. Gretzky echoed that sentiment, highlighting the sport’s global reach, while Judge pointed to the personal significance of the final being set in the New York–New Jersey area.

Adding another layer of star power, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning will serve as the event’s red carpet host, welcoming guests as the world’s attention turns to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup journey.

Who are the entertainment co-hosts for the World Cup draw?

The Final Draw will be co-hosted by three global personalities with very different backgrounds but equal mainstream impact. Supermodel, producer and Emmy-winning TV host Heidi Klum returns to the World Cup draw stage two decades after her first appearance ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany.

“This time, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour”, she said, reflecting on her return to the event, according to the official FIFA website.

Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum and Danny Ramirez (Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance — Amy Sussman/Getty Images — Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Joining her is Kevin Hart, one of the most successful comedians and actors of his generation, whose presence adds a high-energy, crossover appeal to the ceremony. Completing the hosting trio is actor and producer Danny Ramirez, who will connect with soccer legends in attendance and bring a distinct Hollywood flair to the broadcast.

“As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream”, Ramirez said, also highlighting his personal ties to the United States and Mexico.