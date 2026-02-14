Eli Manning throws slight shade at Hall of Fame voters over Bill Belichick’s snub from 2026 class

Eli Manning and Bill Belichick were both left out of the 2026 Hall of Fame class. While Manning’s omission drew attention, Belichick’s snub was even more shocking — and the former quarterback has now delivered a bold message about it.

Despite winning six Super Bowls, Belichick failed to gain induction in his first year of eligibility. The decision stunned much of the football world, including Manning, who believes there may be no one more deserving of a place in Canton than the legendary coach.

“Bill Belichick not making the Hall of Fame is pretty shocking,” Eli Manning told ClutchPoints.com. “You have one of – if not maybe the greatest coach of all time — and what he built there in New England, and the amount of Super Bowls they went to, and AFC championships, let alone just the amount that they won, it was incredible. I can’t imagine a more deserving coach to make it in the Hall of Fame than him.”

The Hall of Fame could face bigger issues in 2028

With Manning — a two-time Super Bowl champion — and Belichick — a six-time champion — both missing out in 2026, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will face significant scrutiny moving forward.

Several prominent figures across the NFL, including Patrick Mahomes, expressed surprise at Belichick’s omission. Some speculate that lingering controversies from his career — including incidents like Deflategate — may have influenced voters.

However, Belichick’s snub also raises a larger question: What happens in 2028 when Tom Brady becomes eligible? Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. If voters penalized Belichick for past controversies, it could spark debate about whether similar scrutiny would apply to Brady.

Most fans and analysts expect Belichick to be inducted in 2027. But if he were to be passed over again, the Hall of Fame’s credibility would likely face serious criticism — especially with Brady’s first year of eligibility looming in 2028.