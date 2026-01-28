Bill Belichick snub sets the tone as Hall of Fame excludes two-time Super Bowl champion from 2026 class

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Bill Belichick did not make the cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Now, another surprising decision has also left a two-time Super Bowl champion out of the 2026 class.

Just one day after Belichick’s snub—which even prompted Patrick Mahomes to send a message to the NFL—another legendary figure many believe belongs in Canton has been left out.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor reported that Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, will not be part of the 2026 Hall of Fame class, failing to secure enough votes in his second year of eligibility.

Two controversial decisions by the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Following Belichick’s omission, several NFL stars voiced their frustration with the Hall of Fame’s decision-making process. While the institution operates independently, its choices undeniably impact the league’s image and public perception.

The back-to-back snubs of Belichick and Manning have raised eyebrows across the football world. Both were widely viewed as near-unanimous selections, yet neither reached the required 40 votes out of 50 needed for induction.

Manning, now denied entry for a second straight year after falling short in 2025, will have to wait at least one more year for another chance at enshrinement. The voters—made up of media members and football figures—will once again decide whether his legacy ultimately earns him a place in Canton.