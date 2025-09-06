Fever star Sophie Cunningham sends strong message to Kansas ahead of Missouri matchup

The Missouri Tigers are set to play their second game of the NCAAF season, and it will be against a tough opponent in the Kansas Jayhawks, who are coming in with two straight wins. Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, known for her passionate support of Eliah Drinkwitz’s team, didn’t hold back her emotions ahead of the highly anticipated matchup.

The rivalry between these two historic programs goes beyond any single sport. Now one of the WNBA’s top stars, Sophie Cunningham once played for Missouri in college basketball, so she fully understands what it means to come out on top in the Border War.

Known for her active presence on social media, the former Phoenix Mercury player took to her official X account (formerly Twitter) to show support for the Tigers — delivering a strong message to their upcoming rival.

“I hate kansas. (Expletive) THOSE UGLY BIRDS. go get em tigers. It’s game day baby!!!!,” Cunningham stated via @sophaller.

Sophie Cunningham’s time at Missouri

As a hometown hero for the Missouri Tigers, Sophie Cunningham cemented her legacy as one of the program’s most decorated athletes during her four-year collegiate career. In a remarkable run of 129 consecutive starts, Cunningham showcased her versatility and consistent production, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Her time at Mizzou was highlighted by numerous accolades, including being named a Third-team All-American and a three-time First-team All-SEC selection. She finished her career as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer, leaving an indelible mark on the program before moving on to the WNBA.

The importance of winning the rivalry game

After a gritty opening win, the Missouri Tigers and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz face a crucial challenge in the historic rivalry against the Kansas Jayhawks. This isn’t just another game; it’s a chance to build momentum and prove that the Tigers are a force to be reckoned with.

A victory at home would not only give Mizzou a critical 2-0 record in the young season, but it would also send a powerful message to the college football world. The Tigers must lean on their home-field advantage and channel the intense energy of their fans to secure a second consecutive win and set the tone for what they hope will be another successful campaign.

