MLB Rumors: Blue Jays receive major free-agent updates on Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman

The Toronto Blue Jays have been active this offseason, adding key pieces to their roster including pitchers Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, and Cody Ponce, as well as reliever Tyler Rogers. Despite bolstering their pitching staff, the team has yet to make a major splash with a high-profile offensive acquisition.

Several top free agents remain available, including Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger and Munetaka Murakami. Among these, the Blue Jays have been closely linked to Tucker and Bichette, with speculation also surrounding Bregman.

MLB insider Jeff Passan offered a bold prediction during the Michael Kay Show, saying: “I don’t think that the Blue Jays are done. I think they’re going to get a big bat. I’m not sure if that’s Kyle Tucker, or Alex Bregman, or Bo Bichette, or maybe multiple of them. But I think the Blue Jays right now are in a position where they are willing to spend.”

Blue Jays reportedly confident in landing Tucker

According to industry insider MoccBomb, the Blue Jays are “confident” they will sign Kyle Tucker this offseason. The report also suggests a potential timeline, noting: “Some in the industry think he could sign before Christmas with Blue Jays. Nothing is finalized at this point, but all indications are Blue Jays will land him. Perfect fit in that lineup and in that outfield. AL East is loaded.”

While Tucker appears close to joining the team, the Blue Jays are also evaluating Bichette and Bregman. Passan highlighted the team’s strategic timing, explaining: “They feel they have a window here and they’re going to take advantage of Vladimir Guerrero’s prime years and the team that pushed the Dodgers to the precipice in the World Series last year.”

With Christmas approaching, MLB activity is expected to remain high. The Blue Jays are positioned to make a major impact in free agency, potentially adding Tucker and another elite hitter to their roster.

