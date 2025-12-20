Kalen DeBoer makes major admission after Alabama’s comeback against Oklahoma in the CFP

It wasn’t just another day for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and it wasn’t just another win in the record books. Overcoming a 17-point first-quarter deficit against the Oklahoma Sooners sent a clear message to all of college football: Kalen DeBoer’s team not only has talent but also the character to achieve great things.

In fact, this was one of the points the coach emphasized after the game in his comments to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge. Bama knew they needed not only Simpson to mount a comeback but also an internal fire to drive them forward.

“Our guys have been in it all year long and … I’m proud of the fight,” DeBoer said. “I know I’m going to get that every single time we step on the field. We had to create our own breaks a little bit. We knew it was going to be a fist fight. We knew it was going to be a physical game, it’d be hard moving the ball, but you just got to keep playing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added: “We always talk about when your number gets called, be ready. These guys worked all week long, I really felt like they were dialed in. The critical moments, that’s the difference in our team this year than what we were in the past, and there were some critical moments where our guys stepped up and made plays. The players are the ones that bring everything to life and they did that tonight.”

Kalen Deboer and Ty Simpson.

Advertisement

Simpson, the architect of the comeback

In their thrilling comeback victory against Oklahoma, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson played a nearly perfect second half to keep the Crimson Tide’s championship hopes alive. Simpson completed 18-of-29 passes (62.1%) for 232 yards and two touchdowns, leading a historic 17-point rally without throwing a single interception.

Advertisement

see also Alabama drama: Pete Thamel drops report on Kalen DeBoer’s future that could worry Crimson Tide fans

His poise under pressure and connection with freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks proved to be the spark Alabama needed to secure the 34-24 win and advance to the Rose Bowl.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Crimson Tide?

After their dramatic comeback win over Oklahoma, the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) have officially advanced to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. They are set to face the undefeated No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) in the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.