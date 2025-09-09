NCAA analyst explains how John Calipari’s failure helped Mark Pope

Mark Pope had a solid first season as the Kentucky Wildcats’ head coach. After spending four seasons at Utah Valley and five at BYU, Pope returned to his alma mater ahead of the 2024-25 season, set to replace John Calipari after the legendary coach left for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Pope had a solid debut season with the Wildcats, leading them to a 24-12 record (10-8 in the conference) and a Sweet 16 participation for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Wildcats should build on that positive campaign and aim higher in the upcoming NCAA season, more so after Pope demonstrated that he could take a big program and make it relevant again.

The Wildcats might be a serious national championship contender if all the pieces click. Pope has a good squad, and his coaching abilities proved to be right for the squad. Moreover, one college basketball analyst pointed out a notable factor that helped Pope thrive last season.

Analyst links John Calipari’s exit to Mark Pope’s early success with Kentucky

Andrew Stefaniak of Kentucky Wildcats on SI wrote that John Calipari’s departure amid a tumultuous time for Kentucky helped Mark Pope elevate the team’s level of performance fast.

Arkansas’ John Calipari

He compared Kentucky’s situation to the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, which saw legendary coach Nick Saban go when they were a top program in college football, but has failed to find success under Kalen DeBoer. Pope, instead, inherited a team that hadn’t played up to its standards for multiple years.

“Calipari leaving the Kentucky program in a place where fans had forgotten what postseason success looked like might have helped Coach Pope build something special because he hasn’t been looking over his shoulder worried about his job,” he said.

The 2025-26 season might be one to remember for the Wildcats, but time will tell if Pope can take them to the promised land.

