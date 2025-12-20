What happens if Oregon wins or loses against James Madison today in 2025 CFP?

The Oregon Ducks are set to kick off their 2025 College Football Playoff journey today in a first-round clash against James Madison. While the Ducks enter as heavy favorites in front of a raucous home crowd, they face two distinct paths: a win keeps their national title dreams alive, while a loss, though not the literal end of the world, would be a bitter pill to swallow in the high-stakes world of the 12-team playoff.

A victory at Autzen Stadium would send Oregon to the Quarterfinals for a date with Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. This is the outcome the Eugene faithful are banking on; coming off an impressive 11-1 regular season, the Ducks appear poised for a deep postseason run.

However, should disaster strike and Oregon fall to the Dukes, it would mark a heartbreaking end to their campaign. For head coach Dan Lanning, currently in his fourth season, an early exit would be a crushing disappointment after the immense effort poured into building this year’s powerhouse roster.

A historic first meeting

Remarkably, this marks the first-ever meeting between Oregon and James Madison. While they are newcomers to the matchup, the Dukes are no pushovers. Boasting a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Championship trophy after defeating Troy, JMU has quickly become a force to be reckoned with since joining the FBS in 2022.

Oregon knows that being a home favorite is a double-edged sword. That said, the Ducks have been untouchable at Autzen this season, including a dominant 42-27 win over USC. In fact, they’ve essentially dismantled every opponent that has stepped onto their turf this year.

“PFSN Analyst Ryan Guthrie says that Oregon is one of the most complete teams in the field, built to make a legitimate title run with elite balance, physicality on both sides of the ball, and a competitive edge that starts at the top with head coach Dan Lanning,” wrote PFSN College on X.