Andy Reid said he does not believe the starting quarterback job of the Kansas City Chiefs is up for grabs after Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious left knee injury. Although he admits that Gardner Minshew has an important audition in these three games for his future, the head coach believes Mahomes will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

“We’ll cross that as we go. Brett Veach thinks of everything. I mean, he jumps in on it. He’s well ahead of all of it. I’m not worried about it. That part of it. And then Patrick, you never know on these rehabs, how they go. I just know he’s got good people that he’ll be working with. I know how aggressive he is on things and, as long as the surgery goes well and as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him. Just because of those factors.”

The Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Chargers, and with Mahomes out for several months, the current priority is to begin a rebuilding process that turns them into Super Bowl contenders once again.

Who is the backup QB for the Chiefs?

Gardner Minshew is the Chiefs’ backup quarterback, and he will take over as QB1 after Patrick Mahomes’ injury. Andy Reid has full confidence that he will do well. “I’ve watched him play with these other teams. He has started in the league. Our guys have confidence in him.”

Were the Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Chargers last week. With a 6-8 record, they can no longer catch the Bills, Jaguars, or Los Angeles in the race for a Wild Card spot.

