Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame

Ahead of his first career start with the Georgia Bulldogs, Gunner Stockton received a very powerful message from an offensive lineman on the team. The Dawgs will rally around the redshirt sophomore in hopes of taking down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Quarterfinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl.

After Georgia confirmed Carson Beck underwent succesful surgery on his right elbow, the Bulldogs have turned to the backup to lead them during the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Kirby Smart and Georgia will get a good look of who could become their QB of the future, as Beck has declared for the NFL Draft.

Georgia has everything on the line and a young quarterback will be making his starting debut in hopes of keeping the team’s NCAA season alive. The Dawgs will take on the Fighting Irish in New Orleans, and while many expected the offense to become run-first, and run-second, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge made something clear about how Stockton operates the unit.

“Gunner’s just a guy you want to block for,” Ratledge stated, via On3. “.Just his buy-in right now is what’s huge, and just the respect he has from everybody. Like I said, plays with emotion, brings everybody with him, and now he has the whole team behind him, ready to roll.“

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out looking for an open receiver during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

OC Mike Bobo praises Stockton’s antics

Being a backup quarterback is no easy job; it requires sacrifice and grit, yet it rarely offers opportunities. However, at any given moment, the backup’s number can be called, and he must seize the moment—because more often than not, there won’t be a second chance.

Stockton was well-aware of this coming into this campaign, and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo sent a strong message to the sophomore quarterback, ahead of the biggest game of his career.

“He’s approached it just like he has all season,” Bobo said on Stockton. “But his day in and day out, how he approached getting ready for the game as if he was the starter, I think has prepared him for this moment.

“Moving into this game prep, things are centered around him and his strengths and what he does well. That was the difference in weeks before where it was centered around Carson and what he does well with our football team. Now it’s centered around Gunner and what he does well.”

On New Year’s Day, the Dawgs and Fighting Irish will clash at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The winner will advance to the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, where they’ll meet with the victor of the Boise State-Penn State matchup.