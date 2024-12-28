The Georgia Bulldogs, led by Kirby Smart, are about to begin their run in the NCAAF playoffs, with Carson Beck‘s absence confirmed due to a serious injury. Despite this, the QB has already made his decision regarding his future in College Football.

Finally, the Jacksonville native has made the decision to declare for the upcoming NFL draft. That said, once Beck recovers from his right elbow injury, he will not return to wear the Bulldogs’ colors.

The news was confirmed by On3 via their X (formerly Twitter) account @On3sports: “NEW: Georgia QB Carson Beck has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow and is expected to return to throwing in the spring of 2025.”

Beck’s numbers this season were outstanding: he threw for 3,485 passing yards, leading his team to an 11-2 record. Additionally, they emerged victorious on December 7th against the Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 at Sanford Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

On January 1st, the Georgia Bulldogs led by Kirby Smart will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Carson Beck’s statement to the Georgia Bulldogs

“First off I want to thank God, for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, everything that this game produces and provides i’m eternally grateful for. Football has taught me lessons that will last a lifetime and has grown me into the person I am today.

I’m so grateful for my family and those close to me for the support they’ve provided me during this Journey. They’ve always had my back no matter what the circumstance, and I can’t thank them enough for that.

To Coach Smart, Coach Bobo and the rest of the Coaches who were apart of my tenure at UGA, thank you for your wisdom, your unwavering support, and most importantly the time that you’ve sacrificed pouring into not only me, but the many others who came before and after. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead this team. It’s been a blessing and I’m forever grateful.

To my teammates, I’ve been blessed to play with not only so many talented guys, but guys who are good people. There’s so many bonds that have been built that will last a lifetime and the people in that locker room is what I’ll miss most. I enjoyed every second of being with you guys and love you guys like brothers. It’s been an honor and I wouldn’t want to go to war with anyone else. There’s unfinished business still this season and i’ll be here to support however I can, finish strong!

The past five years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of a dream come true and I will forever cherish the memories that have been made. Thank you Dawg Nation for the time i’ve been here and to those who’ve supported and believed in me, thank you. It’s been an incredible journey and all these moments have ultimately led me to take the next step in my football career. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. Go Dawgs!”

Smart confirms the absence of another key player

Unfortunately, Carson Beck’s absence due to his serious injury that required surgery won’t be the only one for the game against Marcus Freeman’s team. During the last week practice, it was revealed that Kirby Smart will lose another key player for the matchup against Notre Dame.

Although the exact severity of the injury has not been confirmed, it is known that talented running back Roderick Robinson will not be available for the upcoming game, and his return to the field has yet to be confirmed.

“UGASports has confirmed that Georgia RB Roderick Robinson left today’s practice with an injury. Things aren’t looking good for Robinson…”

Georgia Bulldogs running back Roderick Robinson II (0) runs in the open field during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

CFP for the Bulldogs without Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to the forefront of the NCAAF after missing the playoffs in the 2023 season. However, they will be without their starting QB, Carson Beck, due to a season-ending injury, paving the way for backup Gunner Stockton to take the reins.

Stockton had some appearances throughout the season, registering 206 passing yards. Over the course of his career, the quarterback has totaled just 354 career passing yards. Without a doubt, it’s a huge responsibility for the young player.