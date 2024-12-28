In addition to Carson Beck, Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses another key player for the game vs Notre Dame

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to start 2025 in the best way possible, and to do so, they must defeat none other than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Kirby Smart, not only will he be without his star QB Carson Beck, but now he faces another setback with the injury of a key player on his offense.

Roderick Robinson, one of Georgia’s standout running backs, suffered an injury during weekly practices and it has been confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season for the Bulldogs. Without a doubt, a significant offensive loss for Smart’s team.

The news was confirmed by UGASports and reported by reporter @LM_Sports_Media on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “UGASports has confirmed that Georgia RB Roderick Robinson left today’s practice with an injury. Things aren’t looking good for Robinson…”

The absence of Robinson for the upcoming game against Marcus Freeman’s team adds to the confirmation from Kirby Smart that he will be without Carson Beck for the playoffs due to an injury. “Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca,” the school announced. “A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025.”

Georgia Bulldogs running back Roderick Robinson II (0) runs in the open field during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

On January 1st, the Bulldogs under Smart will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a Sugar Bowl matchup. Additionally, this marks their debut in the CFP.

Nick Saban makes his opinion on Gunner Stockton clear

Carson Beck’s injury forced Kirby Smart to quickly adjust his roster, giving backup QB Gunner Stockton the opportunity to face such a significant matchup. Regarding this situation, none other than the legendary Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I’ve known this kid since he was eight years old,” said Saban. “I’ve watched him since he was eight years old. We recruited him here [Alabama], but he probably always wanted to go to Georgia… The one thing he gives them, in addition, is he is a better runner, I can’t say he’s a better thrower.“ Saban also had high praise for Stockton’s leadership abilities.

“They [Georgia] looked like they showed confidence in the kid by the way they played. They weren’t trying to protect him in the second half of the game,” Saban finally concluded.

