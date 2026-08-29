In which city and stadium are UNC vs TCU playing today in 2026 college football?

The 2026 college football season officially gets underway with an international showdown as the North Carolina Tar Heels face the TCU Horned Frogs today. The matchup is one of the most intriguing games of Week Zero, with both programs entering the season with plenty of questions and high expectations.

For UNC, all eyes are once again on Bill Belichick as he begins his second season in charge of the Tar Heels. After a disappointing 4-8 record in 2025, Belichick has overseen a massive roster overhaul, with 60 newcomers joining the program, including 40 freshmen. The Tar Heels also brought in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator after an offense that ranked near the bottom of college football last season. Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, meanwhile, is currently on medical leave.

TCU arrives in Dublin with more stability after back-to-back nine-win seasons. The Horned Frogs are led offensively by transfer quarterback Jaden Craig, who arrives after an outstanding 2025 season at Harvard in which he set school records for completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards. The matchup therefore represents an important early test for both programs.

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2026 College Football: Which city is hosting UNC vs TCU today?

Dublin, Ireland, is hosting UNC vs. TCU today as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will officially open the 2026 college football season and marks the first international game in North Carolina football history.

Ireland has become an established destination for college football’s opening week. The event has also generated significant interest among American fans, making Dublin one of the most recognizable international destinations for college football.

This year’s matchup is particularly attractive because of Belichick’s presence. The legendary former NFL head coach has extensive experience coaching international games, but this will be a unique chapter as he leads the Tar Heels in an international college football opener.

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Which stadium is hosting UNC vs TCU today?

The UNC vs TCU college football game in Dublin will be played at Aviva Stadium. The stadium, located in Dublin, Ireland, has a capacity of approximately 47,000 fans and has become a regular home for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

For UNC, it is an opportunity to begin the Belichick era’s second chapter with a major international victory. For TCU, it is a chance to start the season with momentum after consecutive nine-win campaigns. Either way, Dublin will provide a spectacular setting for the opening game of the 2026 college football season.