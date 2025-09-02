Bill Belichick makes $10M at UNC: How much does Sonny Dykes earn at TCU?

Bill Belichick had his ‘welcome to the NCAA‘ moment as the TCU Horned Frogs thrashed the North Carolina Tar Heels in his college football debut. Now, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach must flip the page and prove he’s worth his $10M salary. In contrast, how much is Sonny Dikes paid by his school?

The Chapel Bill era couldn’t have started much worse. Well, not entirely. North Carolina’s opening drive was a masterclass from Belichick’s side. But that was it. What followed was a bloodbath. It got ugly really fast. In the blink of an eye, the game was out of reach.

TCU dismantled UNC in one of the most anticipated matchups of college football’s kickoff week. Now, it’s time for Belichick and the Tar Heels to shuffle and deal again. Belichick is being paid a $10 million salary by the program in Chapel Hill, as reported by USA Today and Go Heels. Dykes doesn’t make as much with the Horned Frogs, though his deal isn’t too shabby, either.

How much does Dykes earn per year?

According to USA Today, Texas Christian University handed a total payment of $5,008,414 million to Sonny Dykes for the 2024 NCAA season. While no details have emerged of Dykes’ salary for the 2025 campaign, it’s expected to be around that neighborhood. It must be taken into account potential bonuses being paid to Dykes as TCU won a bowl game last season.

Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

What’s next?

While this was a big statement to kick off the college football season, Dykes and TCU know it’s only the beginning. The Horned Frogs must maintain their pace, as the schedule won’t get any easier. They’ll host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (an FCS program) on September 13. That will be TCU’s only real breather before facing SMU, Arizona State, Colorado, and Kansas State in consecutive weeks.

As for Belichick and North Carolina, the pressure has only mounted in Chapel Hill. The season is far from over, but the rough loss at Kenan Stadium in Week 1 has done them little favors. Now, they must turn the tide.

Up next, the Tar Heels will face some inferior opponents (at least on paper) in Charlotte, Richmond, and UCF. Belichick and company better hope to go undefeated in that stretch, because the real danger will lie immediately afterwards. In week 5, North Carolina will host Clemson to start off the ACC schedule.

