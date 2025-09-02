Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked by TCU captain after UNC’s blowout loss

One of the most anticipated moments of the new College Football season was Bill Belichick’s debut as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Unfortunately for him and his team, the TCU handed them a blowout loss on their own turf — a defeat that gave the Horned Frogs’ captain an opportunity to mock both the legendary coach and his girlfriend, Jordon Hodson.

Sonny Dykes’ squad left Chapel Hill with a resounding 48–14 victory, setting the tone for what they hope will be a dominant regular season campaign. For UNC, the disappointment was palpable once the final whistle blew.

In a visiting locker room buzzing with excitement after the resounding win, emotions were running high — and the postgame comments reflected it. Bud Clark, the team’s safety and defensive captain, delivered a bold message to Belichick, making a pointed reference to his current partner.

“Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend,” he said per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

A tough debut for UNC

The highly anticipated debut of the North Carolina Tar Heels football season ended in a stunning and lopsided defeat, as they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14, on Monday night.

The game, which marked the first for new head coach Bill Belichick, started promisingly for the Tar Heels, who scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. However, it was all TCU from there. The Horned Frogs went on a 41-0 scoring run, dominating the game on both sides of the ball.

TCU outgained UNC 542-222 in total yards, including a significant 258-50 advantage on the ground. The loss, which spoiled the debut of the legendary head coach, served as a harsh wake-up call for the Tar Heels as they begin their 2025 campaign.

What’s next for North Carolina?

With the main goal of quickly bouncing back from a disappointing start to the College Football season, these are the upcoming games on UNC’s schedule:

@ Charlotte, September 6

vs Richmond, September 13

@ UCF, September 20

vs Clemson, October 4

@ California, October 17

