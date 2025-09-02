Fans react to Bill Belichick’s North Carolina debut vs. TCU

When North Carolina scored on that first drive against TCU, everybody quickly jumped to say Bill Belichick worked his magic. However, what followed after was a complete beatdown. Naturally, fans voiced their reactions to the game on social media.

From “Shoulda stayed dating gold diggers” from user BetOnline_ag to “Bill Belichick trying to coach when he doesn’t have Tom Brady to carry him” by user Grant, people didn’t give Belichick any slack. After all, they lost 48-14 and they were never close to make it a tough game for the opposition.

Other accounts pointed out that Belichick is 4-14 in his last 18 games as a head coach. User Dylan Holt posted a viral scene from the movie ‘Oppenheimer’ stating “Bill Belichick realizing he’s not in the AFC East anymore.”

It was a really bad outing for Belichick’s team

Not only was North Carolina the home team, but many celebrities were in attendance to watch Bellichick’s debut. However, the team was outplayed in every single category.

UNC had 222 total yards, while TCU racked up more than double (542). The Tar Heels had 4.5 yards per play while the Horned Frogs averaged 7.5 in that same category. It was a mismatch in every sense. Two key stats that also are very telling were the first downs and the 3rd down efficiency.

TCU had 29 first downs to UNC’s 10. However, the third downs were even worse, as Bellichick’s team were 1/10 and TCU was 7/12. That’s so uncharacteristic of Bellichick, whose biggest strength was probably situational football and defense.

What’s next for North Carolina?

Bill Belichick and his team will travel as they visit Charlotte next week. Then, Chapel Hill will open the doors once again as they host Richmond. A tough test lies ahead as they visit UCF and start October hosting four-ranked Clemson.

As for now, Clemson is the only ranked team they will face all season. Even if so, the fact of the matter is that the first game is not inspiring much for this team. If Bellichick can’t right the wrongs, it will be a very long, scrutinized season for UNC.

