Bills shut down trade talks, back Keon Coleman ahead of 2026 NFL season

Keon Coleman’s name came up in several places during discussions about a potential trade, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft recently taking place. Even so, Brandon Beane made it clear that while there were calls, the intention is for the player to have a big year with the Buffalo Bills.

“We had some people connect with us in Indy, at least one team there, and a couple between there and the owners meetings. But we shut those down,” Beane said Monday during an appearance on WGR-550, via ESPN.

He also added: “Our intention is for Keon to be here, and so I think the word was kind of out. So, no calls this weekend… We’ve hit the reset button with him, and hopefully the fan base and everyone’s behind him. I think his best year is yet to come here in 2026.“

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The trust of Brady in Keon Coleman

With the dawn of the Joe Brady era in Buffalo, Keon Coleman has found a vital ally in his quest for redemption following the departure of Sean McDermott. Despite the outside noise and a disappointing sophomore slump, Brady has publicly reinforced his commitment to the young receiver, stating that his promotion to head coach is the best possible outcome for Coleman’s development.

Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills.

The receiver will look in this new stage to improve his last season: 38 receptions, 404 yards, and just 4 touchdowns. In addition, it will be crucial for him to improve his discipline so that the Bills‘ offense can function to perfection.

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What is the contract situation of Coleman?

Keon Coleman enters the 2026 season in the third year of his four-year, $10.07 million rookie contract, which includes approximately $9.64 million in total guarantees. The WR remains a cost-effective asset for Buffalo, carrying a modest $2.75 million cap hit for the upcoming season, but he is widely considered to be on a “prove-it” trajectory to secure his long-term future with the franchise.