Lakers, Rockets receive injury updates on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Kevin Durant for Game 5

Ahead of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, there are injury updates regarding Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Kevin Durant, with uncertainty surrounding their availability for this crucial NBA playoff matchup.

According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, Doncic will not return for the remainder of the series, even if it extends to a Game 7. On the other hand, Reaves is expected to make his playoff debut this season in Game 5.

Additionally, Charania reported that the Rockets are preparing to face the Lakers without Durant in their lineup. After his latest update, coupled with comments from Amen Thompson, Charania suggested Durant will not be available for Game 5.

Advertisement

Furthermore, JJ Redick, the head coach, indicated that Doncic is nearing a potential return, as recent injury reports suggest he may be back sooner than anticipated.

Luka Doncic #77 slaps hands with Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Projected lineups for Game 5 between Lakers and Rockets

Given these developments, Reaves is anticipated to be in the lineup, having been absent since April 2 in a regular-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers projected lineup: PG: Austin Reaves SG: Marcus Smart SF: Rui Hachimura PF: LeBron James C: Deandre Ayton

projected lineup:

Houston Rockets projected lineup: PG: Reed Sheppard SG: Amen Thompson SF: Tari Eason PF: Jabari Smith Jr. C: Alperen Sengun



If the Lakers win, they will secure their spot in the Western Conference semifinals. Conversely, a Rockets win will force a Game 6, offering them a chance to rebound in the series, which currently stands at 3-1 in favor of Los Angeles. Both teams will miss one of their key players for this game, but the drive to advance in the NBA playoffs remains strong.

Advertisement