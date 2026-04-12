Ryan Day keeps recruiting standards high for the Ohio State Buckeyes

Amid the ongoing roster construction for what lies ahead, the Ohio State Buckeyes need to strengthen their team in the best possible way. Ryan Day, the leader of this program, is setting a high bar when it comes to crucial recruiting.

“But I think it’s just across the board at Ohio State, there’s an expectation that when you come here, you’re coming to be a first or second-rounder, regardless of your position,” Day said on the Not Just Football podcast.

“And that’s it. If we don’t win games and championships, they’re gonna find a new coach. Well, if you’re not a first or second-rounder, this probably isn’t the right place for you.”

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Day’s standards deliver results

Ryan Day’s tenure at Ohio State has been defined by an elite standard of excellence that consistently delivers high-level results. Since taking the reins, he has transformed his relentless pursuit of talent into a dominant 82-12 overall record, including a nearly flawless 55-5 mark within the Big Ten.

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Under his leadership, the Buckeyes have secured two conference titles and reached the pinnacle of college football by winning the 2024 National Championship. Despite the heavy pressure of the Columbus spotlight, Day has refused to compromise on his recruiting benchmarks, ensuring the program remains a perennial powerhouse built on a foundation of top-tier athletes.

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Buckeyes strengthen their roster strongly

Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class is highlighted by an elite trio of five-star prospects who are expected to make an immediate impact. Leading the group is Chris Henry Jr., a standout wide receiver from Mater Dei widely considered the top playmaker in the country.

He is joined by Cincere Johnson, a physical and versatile linebacker from Cleveland, and Jay Timmons, a lockdown cornerback who solidifies the secondary. These three recruits ensure that the Buckeyes maintain their high standard of talent as they look to defend their recent success.

Building unity within the team

Day knows that familiar faces are being joined by new ones. Everyone must maintain cohesion in order to build harmony and a strong working environment on the field.

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“This isn’t just a bunch of guys coming in off the street that we don’t know,” Day said. “Obviously, there’s been relationships built. Doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s not just random. I think that’s intentional, but there’s no question that these guys haven’t played for the Buckeyes before.

“There’s guys in that group right there that have scars here, that have had success here, and there’s a lot of guys that haven’t played one snap here yet. All that comes in, into play this season.”

An exciting start to the season

With the goal of building a title-contending team from the very beginning, these will be the first matchups the Buckeyes will have to face:

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