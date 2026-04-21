Sonny Styles’ profile: Who’s the Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker? Age, family and more

Alexander “Sonny” Styles is a versatile defensive playmaker on the Ohio State Buckeyes football roster, standing out for his rare physical traits and ability to perform at the linebacker position.

Originally recruited as a safety, he has evolved into a key defensive weapon capable of impacting multiple levels of the field in one of college football’s most demanding systems. He made an early impression due to his athletic profile.

Coming from a strong football background, he is part of a well-known family that has produced Division I and NFL-level talent. That pedigree, combined with his development in Columbus, has placed him firmly on the radar of NFL scouts.

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How old is Sonny Styles?

Sonny Styles is 21 years old. Born on November 24, 2004, the linebacker is still considered a young prospect despite already having multiple seasons of high-level college football experience.

Sonny Styles of the Buckeyes participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

His age is a key part of his draft profile because he reclassified early in high school and entered college at a younger developmental stage. Even so, he has already built significant experience as a multi-year contributor at Ohio State.

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Why is he called Sonny Styles?

The origin of the name is rooted in his family environment rather than sports branding. His father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., gave him the nickname “Sonny” when he was very young after the character Santino “Sonny” Corleone from The Godfather, inspired by his intense and emotional temperament as a child.

From that point on, the name stuck naturally and became part of his identity long before he became a high-profile recruit or college football star. Today, “Sonny Styles” is simply how he is officially listed across the Ohio State Buckeyes and all major scouting and media profiles.

How much does Sonny Styles weigh?

Sonny Styles weighs 243 pounds. According to official listings from Ohio State and ESPN, he carries that weight on a highly athletic frame that allows him to play both linebacker and hybrid defensive roles.

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How tall is Sonny Styles?

Sonny Styles is 6-foot-4 tall. This height gives him a prototypical frame for a modern NFL linebacker, especially one with coverage versatility and hybrid defensive responsibilities.

His length allows him to cover tight ends and running backs effectively in space while also closing lanes in run defense. Combined with his speed and explosiveness, his size is one of the main reasons he is projected as a high-end defensive prospect.

Sonny Styles’ family

Sonny Styles comes from a deeply athletic football family, with strong ties to both Ohio State and the NFL. His father is former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., who played college football at Ohio State before being selected in the 1995 NFL Draft and later winning a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

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Sonny Styles #0 of the Buckeyes in action in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., is also a high-level college football player who has competed at both Notre Dame and Ohio State, where he has played multiple roles in the secondary and on special teams.

The family’s football roots are reinforced by their upbringing in Pickerington, a well-known talent-producing area where both Sonny and Lorenzo Jr. starred at Pickerington Central High School before becoming major college recruits.

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Their father has been a constant influence throughout their development, having played at the highest level and later coaching at the high school level, which helped shape both sons’ discipline, football IQ and competitive mindset.

Sonny Styles’ achievements with the Ohio State Buckeyes

Sonny Styles has become one of the most decorated defensive players for the Ohio State Buckeyes football program, earning national awards, All-American recognition and a national championship during his collegiate career.

He was a key contributor on the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship team, where he played a major defensive role after transitioning from safety to linebacker, becoming one of the leaders of the unit in his first year at the position.

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Sonny Styles #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during 2026 Ohio State Pro Day (Source: Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

In 2024, he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors, establishing himself as one of the conference’s top defensive playmakers after recording strong tackling production and impact plays in both run defense and pass coverage.

By 2025, he reached elite national status, being named a First-Team All-American, becoming part of a record-tying group of Ohio State defenders selected among the best in the country.

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He also became a team leader and captain-level presence, earning recognition for his consistency, durability, and leadership on a defense that featured multiple NFL-caliber players.

Sonny Styles’ career highlights

College Football Playoff National Champion (2024): Styles was part of the Ohio State team that captured the national title, marking the biggest team achievement of his college career and establishing him as a championship-level contributor.

First-Team All-American (2025): He reached elite national recognition after a breakout season, being named one of the best defensive players in college football and solidifying his NFL Draft stock.

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Full-time linebacker transition success: Originally developed in the secondary, Styles successfully transitioned from safety to linebacker, showing rare versatility and adaptability in a modern defensive role.

Consistent defensive production at Ohio State: Across multiple seasons, he has accumulated strong tackle numbers, impact plays in the backfield, and coverage contributions, proving his all-around defensive value.

Rapid rise in NFL Draft projections: His athletic testing, size-speed combination, and production have pushed him into first-round discussions in multiple 2026 NFL Draft projections, with scouts highlighting him as a high-upside defensive cornerstone.