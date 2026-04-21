Carnell Tate’s profile: Age, height, family, career highlights and more of the Buckeyes star

Carnell Tate is part of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ receiver rotation, producing within a loaded offensive system and drawing attention as a potential NFL Draft prospect due to his consistency, route running and reliability.

A former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, he arrived in Columbus in 2023 as one of the most highly regarded wide receiver prospects, with elite ball skills that allowed him to carve out a role early in the rotation.

His background at IMG Academy and development within one of college football’s deepest wide receiver pipelines have positioned him as a technically advanced, NFL-ready prospect whose ceiling continues to rise.

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How old is Carnell Tate?

Carnell Tate is 21 years old, born on January 19, 2005, in Chicago, Illinois. He has contributed to the Ohio State Buckeyes offense, displaying refined route running and reliability at the wide receiver position.

Carnell Tate #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes participates in drills during 2026 Ohio State Pro Day (Source: Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

After arriving as a five-star recruit from IMG Academy, he quickly adapted to the college level and earned playing time in one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country.

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How tall is Carnell Tate?

Carnell Tate stands at approximately 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3 (around 1.91 m).That frame gives him prototypical size for an outside NFL receiver, especially in a pro-style offense like Ohio State’s.

His length allows him to win at the catch point, attack contested balls, and create a large catching radius for quarterbacks in tight coverage windows. That size has translated into consistent usage on intermediate and vertical routes.

How much does Carnell Tate weigh?

Carnell Tate weighs around 190–195 pounds (approximately 88 kg). NFL scouts value this combination because it gives him versatility: he can play outside, move into the slot when needed, and still hold up physically against bigger defensive backs without losing separation ability.

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Carnell Tate’s career at the Ohio State Buckeyes

After joining Ohio State in 2023 as a five-star recruit from IMG Academy, Carnell Tate entered a crowded receiver room featuring elite talent, which initially limited his volume.

Carnell Tate looks on against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

However, he quickly earned trust through efficient route running, strong hands and the ability to contribute in high-leverage situations. Over his first seasons, his production steadily increased as he became more involved in the offense.

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In the 2025 season, he posted 51 receptions for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging over 17 yards per catch, showing his ability to stretch the field and produce explosive plays.

Carnell Tate’s career highlights

Five-star recruit from IMG Academy: Tate entered college football as one of the most highly regarded wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class, coming from IMG Academy, one of the most competitive high school programs in the country.

Immediate early contributor at Ohio State: Even in a crowded receiver room, he earned early playing time, which is rare at Ohio State and speaks to his technical readiness and maturity.

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National Championship experience: Tate was part of Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run, gaining valuable postseason experience in high-pressure environments against elite defenses.

Breakout statistical season (2025): His 51 catches, 875 yards, and 9 touchdowns marked his first true breakout year, establishing him as a legitimate downfield threat.

Elite yards-per-catch profile: Averaging over 17 yards per reception highlights his big-play ability and role as a vertical and intermediate weapon rather than a short-yardage possession receiver.

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