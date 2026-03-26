Jon Sumrall arrives to shake things up for the Gators

A new college football season brings several teams with new head coaches. The Florida Gators are one of them, and under Jon Sumrall, they aim to become a contender.

“Championship’s the standard here. That’s why I came here,”the HC said on the Crane & Company Podcast. “When I was going through the process of taking this job, they don’t want to be average here. They’re not average at anything, any sport here. Every sport we have here on campus is wildly successful.

“So there’s a lot of high-level success here in every sport program. And that’s one of the things that excited me, was winners want to be around winners and we’ve got a lot of winners on this campus.”

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Last season in The Swamp didn’t go as expected. Billy Napier found himself in the spotlight due to his poor performance, and now the Gators are banking on Sumrall to make a big impact in 2026.

Billy Napier.

The bet on Aaron Philo

The Florida Gators are officially moving into a new era by placing their bets on Aaron Philo to lead the offense in 2026. Philo, a highly productive transfer from Georgia Tech who famously broke Trevor Lawrence’s high school passing record, joined the program to reunite with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

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His arrival follows the high-profile departure of DJ Lagway, who elected to transfer to Baylor after a turbulent sophomore season in Gainesville. While Philo has taken the majority of first-team reps during spring camp, redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. remains a key factor, currently sitting right behind him on the depth chart.

This competition ensures that even with Lagway gone, the Gators maintain a talented quarterback room as they look to rebound in the SEC.

Aaron Philo #12.

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The importance of a competitive roster

If a team wants to become a contender, having talent on the roster is key. This is something Sumrall is well aware of, and he will focus on maximizing each player’s potential ahead of the season opener.

“It starts with getting the right people on your roster, right, your staff,” Sumrall said. “This game’s about people. It’s a player-driven game. So get the right guys on the roster, build the roster the right way for long-term sustainability to compete at a really high level.”