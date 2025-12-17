The longest touchdown passes in NCAAF history: College football deep shots

Big plays have always been part of college football’s identity, but nothing cuts through a stadium like a pass that never seems to come down. From packed Saturdays to quiet road games, the deep ball has a way of rewriting momentum.

The longest touchdown passes are tied to moments of bold decision-making. Some came from broken coverages, others from calculated risks, all of them shaped by the era’s rules and the confidence of the QB pulling the trigger.

These throws weren’t routine highlights. They became reference points, stretching the limits of what was considered possible downfield and leaving behind numbers that still stand as markers of the most daring instincts.

Who holds the record for the longest touchdown pass?

In 1977, Florida Gators freshman Cris Collinsworth threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Gaffney, a play that remains tied for the longest possible scoring throw in college football, the maximum distance from one end zone to the other.

Cris Collinsworth (Source: Florida Gators)

That quarter-century old connection has endured precisely because no play can be longer under the rules of the game. Collinsworth’s big play came early in his career, before he became better known for his NFL and broadcasting work, but that one throw has a permanent place in the sport’s statistical lore.

At the time, Florida’s offense was experimenting with more balanced looks, and that newfound willingness to unleash the deep ball paid off with that record-tying strike that still stands as a benchmark of pure downfield explosiveness.

While that 99-yard touchdown pass is technically the longest possible in the sport, other deep connections have etched their own places. Plays in the high 90s, like 98-yard strikes caught at Stanford or Georgia, tickle the edges of that record and highlight how rare it is to combine perfect protection, route timing and receiver speed on such a dramatic play.

Top 5 longest touchdown passes in NCAAF history

99 Yards — Cris Collinsworth to Derrick Gaffney (Florida, 1977)

At the very top sits a play that defines the upper limit of possibility. In 1977, Florida’s Cris Collinsworth connected with Derrick Gaffney on a 99-yard touchdown pass, the longest distance the rulebook allows. The throw wasn’t just rare, it was definitive. No play can exceed it, which is why this connection has stood for decades as the benchmark for college football’s deepest strike, untouched by time or scheme.

97 Yards — Washington University in St. Louis QB to Goldberg (2023)

Modern football found its way into the record books in 2023, when Washington University in St. Louis produced a 97-yard touchdown pass that surprised many outside Division III circles. The play underscored how deep shots aren’t exclusive to Power Five stadiums. Precision, patience, and opportunity aligned perfectly, placing this connection among the longest ever recorded at any collegiate level.

96 Yards — Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon (Colorado, 2019)

Steven Montez (Source: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Creativity played a starring role in Colorado’s 2019 entry on the list. Off a flea-flicker, Steven Montez launched a 96-yard touchdown pass to K.D. Nixon, turning misdirection into maximum damage. The design froze defenders just long enough for the play to unfold, blending tactical daring with raw execution to create one of the most memorable deep shots of the decade.

92 Yards — Deondre Francois to Nyqwan Murray (Florida State, 2016 Orange Bowl)

Deondre Francois (Source: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Big stages often produce unforgettable moments, and the 2016 Orange Bowl delivered one of them. Deondre Francois found Nyqwan Murray for a 92-yard touchdown, a strike that cut through the postseason pressure. The play stood out not only for its length, but for arriving in a bowl game where every snap carried added weight and national attention.

88 Yards — Sean Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Penn State, 2023 Rose Bowl)

Sean Clifford (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rounding out the ranking is a Rose Bowl moment that blended tradition with explosiveness. In 2023, Sean Clifford hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith on an 88-yard touchdown pass, igniting the iconic Pasadena crowd. While shorter than the others on this list, the context elevated it — a deep shot delivered on one of college football’s grandest stages.

