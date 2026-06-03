NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza addresses Mark Vientos’ inconsistency after loss to Mariners

Manager Carlos Mendoza discussed Mark Vientos’ inconsistency after the New York Mets’ loss to the Seattle Mariners as the young slugger continues to search for answers.

The New York Mets continue searching for answers during a difficult stretch, and Mark Vientos‘ uneven performance was a major storyline in Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. The first baseman went hitless in four at-bats and committed a costly error, prompting manager Carlos Mendoza to address the young slugger’s struggles on both sides of the ball.

After the game, Mendoza acknowledged the inconsistency that has defined Vientos’ season. “He’s been on and off,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “There’s been stretches where you see him play well defensively and then a couple of plays tonight are routine plays. Some inconsistency there at times.”

Vientos showed both sides of that inconsistency against Seattle. He made a strong defensive play in the first inning but later failed to convert a line drive that allowed the Mariners to take the lead. He also finished 0-for-4 at the plate, extending a recent slump that has mirrored some of his defensive struggles, all while the Mets face a crucial Freddy Peralta decision that could shape the club’s direction moving forward.

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Defensive miscues prove costly for Mets

The turning point came in the third inning when Vientos was unable to secure a line drive off the bat of Luke Raley, allowing a run to score and giving Seattle a 3-2 advantage. Later in the game, another ball deflected off his glove for a single that helped the Mariners build a comfortable lead.

Mark Vientos #27 of the Mets hits a two run home run. Al Bello/Getty Images

Vientos recorded his fourth error in 50 games at first base this season. According to Baseball Savant, he owns a -4 Outs Above Average rating, placing him among the lower-ranked defensive first basemen in Major League Baseball. With injuries affecting the roster, the Mets have relied heavily on him in an everyday role, making consistency even more important.

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Offensive struggles continue against right-handed pitching

While Vientos remains in the lineup primarily for his bat, offensive production has also been difficult to find recently. He is just 3-for-23 (.130) over his last seven games and grounded into a rally-killing double play during a key opportunity against Seattle’s bullpen.

Mendoza pointed to a noticeable split in Vientos’ performance depending on the opposing pitcher. “Inconsistent, especially against righties. Having a hard time against righties,” Mendoza said. “When you look at the numbers, he’s been pretty good against lefties. But righties are giving him a hard time.”

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Despite the struggles, Vientos remains confident he can turn things around. “Last month, a lot of bad luck, but the inconsistency is not something that I want,” Vientos said. “I’m pushing for better results, working with the coaches and trying to be the best version of myself.”