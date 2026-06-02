Is Tim Payne playing today for New Zealand vs Haiti in pre-World Cup friendly?

New Zealand faces Haiti in one of its final tests before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Tim Payne among the players drawing the most attention ahead of the All Whites' tournament opener.

New Zealand‘s final tune-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes against Haiti in Fort Lauderdale, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the match is whether Tim Payne will feature for the All Whites.

He remains an important part of Darren Bazeley‘s squad as New Zealand prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 2010. While the coaching staff is expected to rotate players, the defender is among the regular starters available.

Over the past week, the 32-year-old soccer player has become a social media sensation after an Argentine influencer launched a campaign that increased his Instagram following from just a few thousand to several million.

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Is Tim Payne playing today against Haiti?

Tim Payne is available for New Zealand’s pre-World Cup friendly against Haiti and is expected to feature in the match. He was included in New Zealand’s official 26-man FIFA World Cup squad and traveled with the team to Florida.

Tim Payne of New Zealand passes during the FIFA World Cup 2026 OFC Qualifier Semi Final (Source: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

New Zealand enters the game looking to build momentum and fine-tune its tactical approach ahead of the biggest tournament in international soccer. For players like Payne, every minute on the field represents a chance to prepare.

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Will Tim Payne start or come off the bench vs Haiti?

Tim Payne is a strong candidate to start against Haiti, although New Zealand had not officially announced its lineup ahead of kickoff. Coach Darren Bazeley is expected to balance competitiveness with squad management.

He has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent defenders throughout the current cycle and is widely viewed as part of the team’s preferred back line. However, friendly matches often involve significant rotation.

The All Whites are also monitoring the fitness of several players as they approach their World Cup opener, meaning substitutions and adjusted workloads could play a role in Bazeley’s decision-making process.

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Why is the Haiti friendly important for New Zealand before the World Cup?

The Haiti match is important because it is New Zealand’s final game before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Friendlies this close to a major tournament are often used to finalize tactical plans, evaluate player fitness and build confidence.

It also allows key players to gain valuable minutes after a long club season. Building chemistry across the team is particularly important for New Zealand, which will face significantly stronger opponents once the tournament begins.

Perhaps most importantly, the Haiti fixture offers the All Whites a chance to enter the World Cup with positive momentum. Strong performances in pre-tournament friendlies can help establish confidence and reinforce tactical ideas.

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When is New Zealand’s first game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

New Zealand’s first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is against Iran on June 15, 2026. The game will mark the All Whites’ return to soccer’s biggest stage after a 16-year absence from the tournament.

The opening fixture is expected to be one of the most important matches in New Zealand’s recent soccer history. A positive result would significantly improve the team’s chances of competing for a place in the knockout rounds.

Players such as Chris Wood, Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace are expected to form the backbone of a squad that blends experience with emerging talent. The group-stage opener will provide the first indication of how competitive they can be.

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Who are New Zealand’s opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

New Zealand will face Iran, Egypt and Belgium in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The draw handed the All Whites a challenging path as they attempt to advance beyond the group stage for the first time.

Iran enters the tournament as one of Asia’s most successful national teams and arrives with considerable World Cup experience. The opening match against Iran could have a major impact on the final standings in the group.

Egypt brings international pedigree and several players with experience at the highest levels of club soccer. Their attacking quality makes them a dangerous opponent capable of troubling any team in the competition.

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Belgium is widely viewed as the group’s favorite on paper. With players competing across Europe’s top leagues, the Red Devils will be expected to contend for first place in Group G.