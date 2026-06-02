Belgium win in Zagreb as Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku deliver in a solid 2-0 victory

The visitors defeated Croatia in this international friendly, with Youri Tielemans opening the scoring in the first half and Romelu Lukaku sealing the result in stoppage time. Check out the highlights and goals here

Belgium completed a convincing performance at Stadion HNK Rijeka, earning a 2-0 victory over Croatia, capitalizing on their key moments in each half to secure a deserved win in this international friendly before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a clean first‑half strike, while Romelu Lukaku finished the job deep into stoppage time to cap off a composed display from the visitors.

Croatia started with energy and control, but Belgium gradually settled into the match and struck first in the 38th minute, when Maxim De Cuyper found Tielemans with a precise ball into the box. The midfielder finished calmly to give his side the lead and shift the momentum heading into halftime.

With Croatia led by Luka Modric, who was wearing a protective face mask, fully committed forward in stoppage time, Belgium struck again on the counter. Hans Vanaken sent a long ball into space for Lukaku, who powered into the box and slotted the ball across the keeper in the 90+6′ to seal the 2‑0 result.

The final whistle confirmed a strong showing from the visitors, who combined efficiency, defensive order, and clinical finishing to take the win. Croatia, meanwhile, showed flashes of danger but lacked precision in the decisive moments.