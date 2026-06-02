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International friendly

Belgium win in Zagreb as Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku deliver in a solid 2-0 victory

The visitors defeated Croatia in this international friendly, with Youri Tielemans opening the scoring in the first half and Romelu Lukaku sealing the result in stoppage time. Check out the highlights and goals here

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium runs with the ball.
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesRomelu Lukaku of Belgium runs with the ball.

Belgium completed a convincing performance at Stadion HNK Rijeka, earning a 2-0 victory over Croatia, capitalizing on their key moments in each half to secure a deserved win in this international friendly before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a clean first‑half strike, while Romelu Lukaku finished the job deep into stoppage time to cap off a composed display from the visitors.

Croatia started with energy and control, but Belgium gradually settled into the match and struck first in the 38th minute, when Maxim De Cuyper found Tielemans with a precise ball into the box. The midfielder finished calmly to give his side the lead and shift the momentum heading into halftime.

With Croatia led by Luka Modric, who was wearing a protective face mask, fully committed forward in stoppage time, Belgium struck again on the counter. Hans Vanaken sent a long ball into space for Lukaku, who powered into the box and slotted the ball across the keeper in the 90+6′ to seal the 2‑0 result.

The final whistle confirmed a strong showing from the visitors, who combined efficiency, defensive order, and clinical finishing to take the win. Croatia, meanwhile, showed flashes of danger but lacked precision in the decisive moments.

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The visitors defeat Croatia 2-0 in Zagreb, with Youri Tielemans striking in the first half and Romelu Lukaku sealing the result in stoppage time. You lived every moment of this international clash here on Bolavip.

FULL‑TIME – Belgium take the win in Zagreb! (0–2)

Final whistle! Belgium secure the victory!

90+6' – Goal! Lukaku seals it at the death (0–2)

¡Goal! The visitors finish it off on the counter. Vanaken launches a long ball for Lukaku, who controls it in the box and slots it across the keeper to put the match to bed.

90+2' – Belgium keep the ball (0–1)

Belgium maintain steady possession, slowing the pace and managing the clock, while Croatia sit back and wait for a chance to press.

90' – Six minutes added (0–1)

The referee signals six minutes of stoppage time as Croatia push desperately for an equalizer and Belgium look to close it out.

88' – Croatia inches away from the equalizer! (0–1)

Croatia come very close to leveling the match. Marco Pašalić drives inside from the left and unleashes a left‑footed strike that skims past the post. Best chance for the hosts in a while.

85' – Croatia struggling after the substitutions (0–1)

Croatia are going through a rough spell. The team has lost rhythm and clarity since the changes, and Belgium look far more comfortable as the minutes tick away.

83' – Croatia nearly score an own goal! (0–1)

A huge scare for Croatia as Pongračić misplays a back pass, sending the ball dangerously toward his own goal. Kotarski reacts just in time, clearing it off the line before disaster strikes.

80' – Belgium close to a second! (0–1)

Belgium threaten again as Vuskovic and Kotarski scramble to clear a dangerous chance inside the box. The visitors keep pressing for another goal while Croatia hang on.

80' – Belgium threaten a second! (0–1)

Belgium push forward again, creating a dangerous chance that Vuskovic and Kotarski manage to clear under pressure. Croatia survive, but the visitors are getting closer to extending their lead.

79' – Belgium make a change (0–1)

Belgium adjust in midfield as Axel Witsel comes on to replace Nicolas Raskin, adding experience and control for the final stretch.

77' – Croatia cut off the one‑two with Lukaku (0–1)

Fernandez-Pardo tried to play a quick one-two with Lukaku, but Croatia’s defense read it perfectly and broke up the move before it could develop.

74' – Belgium hit the woodwork! (0–1)

From a set piece, Vanaken rises and heads it off the crossbar, inches away from doubling Belgium’s lead. Huge scare for Croatia.

71' – More Croatian changes (0–1)

Croatia continue to rotate their lineup:

  • Andrej Kramarić replaces Petar Sučić

  • Nikola Vlašić comes on for Martin Baturina

  • Kristijan Jakić replaces Josip Šutalo

  • Nikola Moro enters for Ivan Perišić

70' – Cooling break (0–1)

As Croatia prepare their next round of substitutions, the referee calls for a hydration break. Both teams take the chance to regroup and refresh before the final push.

69' – Yellow card for De Winter (0–1)

Belgium’s Koni De Winter goes into the referee’s book after a late challenge. The defender’s caution adds to the intensity as Croatia keep pressing for an equalizer.

68' – Belgium reshuffle with five substitutions (0–1)

Belgium respond with a full rotation to keep control of the match:

  • Thomas Meunier replaces Kevin De Bruyne

  • Brandon Mechele comes on for Maxim De Cuyper

  • Koni De Winter replaces Alexis Saelemaekers

  • Joaquin Seys enters for Amadou Onana

  • Hans Vanaken takes the place of Nathan Ngoy

64' – Croatia push, but Belgium hold firm (0–1)

Croatia keep trying to break through, pushing numbers forward and moving the ball with intent, but Belgium shut the door each time, staying compact and denying any clear path to goal.

62' – New booking for Croatia (0–1)

Another yellow card in the match: Budimir is shown a caution after a late challenge, adding to Croatia’s disciplinary tally as they push for the equalizer.

61' – Budimir hits the post! (0–1)

A dangerous cross comes in from the left, and Budimir attacks the space at the near post, rising to head it, but his effort crashes off the crossbar. A huge chance for Croatia to level it.

59' – Wave of Croatian substitutions (0–1)

Croatia make six changes to inject fresh energy:

  • Mario Pašalić replaces Luka Modrić

  • Ante Budimir comes on for Petar Musa

  • Luka Sučić replaces Mateo Kovačić

  • Marin Pongračić in for Joško Gvardiol

  • Dominik Kotarski takes over from Dominik Livaković

  • Marco Pašalić replaces Josip Stanišić

53' – De Bruyne fires from long range (0-1)

De Bruyne tries his luck from distance, but the shot drifts wide and never truly troubles the Croatian goalkeeper.

56' – Croatia lack tempo in possession (0–1)

Plenty of passes but not enough speed, Croatia’s buildup remains slow, and their possessions still lack the tempo needed to trouble Belgium’s defensive shape.

52' – Ngoy shuts down Gvardiol’s run (0-1)

Ngoy reads it perfectly and cuts off Gvardiol’s forward surge, stopping Croatia’s attempt to progress down the left.

51' – Croatia stick to their patient buildup (0-1)

Croatia continue to build with patience, circulating the ball calmly as they look for the right moment to break Belgium’s lines.

49' – First booking for Belgium (0-1)

De Ketelaere goes into the referee’s book, becoming Belgium’s first player to receive a yellow card in the match.

48' – Perisic flagged offside (0-1)

Croatia build down the left, but the move ends with Perisic caught offside, stopping the attack just as they tried to break into the box.

46' – First booking of the match (0-1)

The first yellow card actually came right before halftime, we note a booking for Baturina, who went into the referee’s book in the final moments of the first half.

46' – Second half is underway (0-1)

Croatia and Belgium return from the break, with Belgium holding the 1–0 lead after Youri Tielemans’ strike. The rhythm picks up immediately as both teams look to set the tone for the final 45 minutes.

Why Modric is wearing a protective mask

Luka Modric is playing this friendly with a protective face mask as he continues to recover from a double cheekbone fracture suffered in a Serie A clash against Juventus. The Real Madrid star underwent surgery and is still taking precautions, making this only his second appearance since the injury.

First half stats

Shots: Croatia 2, Belgium 4

Shots on target: Croatia 1, Belgium 3

Possession: Croatia 53%, Belgium 47%

HALFTIME

Youri Tielemans' goal after 37' is giving Belgium the lead.

22' – Croatia take control of the ball

Croatia settle into possession again, dictating the tempo as they move the ball with confidence.

19' – Tielemans saves Belgium

A sharp, quick combination from Croatia — with Kovacic orchestrating inside the box, nearly breaks through, but Tielemans steps in at the last moment to stop the danger for Belgium.

17' – Croatia stay calm in the buildup

Croatia take their time playing out from the back, showing no urgency and no real discomfort against Belgium’s press, moving the ball with confidence as they advance.

15' – Croatia move the ball with patience

Croatia circulate possession calmly, with Modric and Kovacic constantly dropping in to offer passing lanes for the center‑backs and keep the buildup steady.

13' – Croatia press high again

Croatia’s pressure pays off once more, making it difficult for Belgium to build cleanly from the back and forcing rushed passes in their own half.

10' – Ngoy steps in again

Ngoy reads the play perfectly and intercepts Gvardiol’s pass, cutting off Croatia’s attacking move and turning possession back Belgium’s way.

11' – Modric sparks Croatia’s best move

Modric carries the ball all the way from his own half with no pressure, gliding forward before slipping it to Musa, whose first‑time strike is poor and sails wide.

7' – First warning from Belgium

Doku cuts inside and tries his luck from the edge of the box, but Livaković holds it comfortably for Croatia.

6' – Courtois forced to clear under pressure

Courtois is immediately closed down as the ball reaches him, leaving the goalkeeper with no choice but to clear it first‑time to avoid trouble.

4' – Belgium with a long spell of possession

Belgium enjoy an extended stretch on the ball, but they’re still struggling to break through Croatia’s compact defensive shape.

2' – Belgium play out from the back

Belgium look to build from deep, but Croatia push up with very aggressive pressure, forcing the visitors to move the ball quickly.

1' – Croatia take early initiative

Croatia control the first meaningful possession of the match, working a long passing sequence before Ngoy steps in to break it up.

0' – GAME ON! (0-0)

The international friendly between Croatia and Belgium is underway at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Players on the pitch!

Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol at Stadion HNK Rijeka. The atmosphere is building as Croatia and Belgium prepare for kickoff.

Friendlies | Belgium and Croatia

Belgium will play two international friendlies before making their 2026 World Cup debut:

  • June 2 (today) vs Croatia

  • June 6 vs Tunisia

Croatia will also play two international friendlies ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener:

  • June 2 (today) vs Belgium

  • June 7 vs Slovenia

World Cup 2026 Groups

Belgium: The Belgian national team is placed in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.

Croatia: The Croatian national team is placed in Group L together with Ghana, England, and Panama.

Both teams are warming up on the field

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Stadion HNK Rijeka going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.

Today’s referees

The match will be officiated by Rade Obrenovič, appointed to lead the crew for this international friendly at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Full officiating team:

Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

Assistant Referees: Jure Praprotnik (SVN), Grega Kordež (SVN)

Fourth Official: Ante Čulina (CRO)

Today’s venue

Today’s action takes place at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Croatia. With a modern design and an intimate atmosphere overlooking the Adriatic coast, it offers a strong home setting for Croatia as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium Lineup Confirmed

Belgium’s starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim de Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Nathan Ngoy; Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin; Kevin De Bruyne (C), Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere.

Croatia Lineup Confirmed

Croatia’s starting XI: Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Vušković, Josip Šutalo; Luka Modrić (C), Mateo Kovačić, Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Ivan Perišić, Petar Musa.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The match between Croatia and Belgium is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Croatia.

In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX.

Croatia vs Belgium clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Croatia host Belgium in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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