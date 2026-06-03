Is Mitchell Robinson playing today for NY Knicks vs Spurs in Game 1 of 2026 NBA Finals?

Mitchell Robinson’s New York Knicks will play Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

The 2026 NBA Finals will tip off tonight at the AT&T Center, where the San Antonio Spurs will host the New York Knicks in Game 1. For the visitors, Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken pinky during last week but, according to a recent report from Shams Charania, he is expected to play.

Regarding when this setback occurred, head coach Mike Brown was unable to specify recently whether it happened during a game or a practice. “I don’t know much about the details, obviously I know that he had surgery and all that,” he said to the press.

“For me it’s the same thing, I don’t want to know. Just let me know if he can play and when he can play. Just like we normally would, we’re getting everybody else ready to go.“

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Brown, expanding on his comments, made it clear that he will only put on the court those who are 100% physically fit. “For me, I‘m always going with who’s available today and (Robinson) didn’t practice today, so we’re getting whoever we need ready to go.”

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks.

Robinson’s numbers this postseason

Despite playing through limited action, Mitchell Robinson provided an efficient, high-impact defensive spark off the bench for the New York Knicks this postseason. Across 13 playoff games this year, the veteran center averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while making his presence felt at the rim with 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals.

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What makes these numbers truly impressive is his sheer efficiency, anchoring the paint and generating crucial second-chance opportunities in just 14.2 minutes per game.

Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1, at San Antonio – June 3rd

Game 2, at San Antonio – June 5th

Game 3, at New York – June 8th

Game 4, at New York – June 10th

Game 5, at San Antonio – June 13th (If needed)

Game 6, at New York – June 16th (If needed)

Game 7, at San Antonio – June 19th (If needed)

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