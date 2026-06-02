Rams’ Sean McVay hints at a potential Aaron Donald return after the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade

Following the blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett, Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted that the rumors surrounding an Aaron Donald comeback could become a reality.

The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of building an absolutely terrifying defense. Following their blockbuster trade for edge rusher Myles Garrett, head coach Sean McVay has now hinted that the ultimate defensive dream scenario—the return of a healthy Aaron Donald for the 2026 season—could actually happen.

The NFL landscape shifted on Monday when news confirmed that the Cleveland Browns and Rams had agreed to terms to send Garrett to Los Angeles. Almost immediately, Donald ignited the internet by hinting at a potential comeback on social media.

The retired future Hall of Famer uploaded a video teasing that he would seriously consider unretiring just to play alongside Garrett. When asked about the clip, McVay openly admitted that a return is not entirely off the table for the organization.

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“Here’s what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles,” McVay said. “Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ’em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.“

it’s worth pointing out that in his latest IG workout post 4 days ago, Aaron Donald in his caption has “#ready” and the song is “ain’t done” by Bixst.



this can’t be a coincidence, right? #NFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/0WnotZXXQP — Chris Brockman🎙️ (@chrisbrockman) June 1, 2026

The Rams position themselves as top 2026 contenders

After watching their division rival Seattle Seahawks hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LX, the Rams’ front office wasted no time launching an aggressive offseason arms race. The acquisition of Garrett is a massive statement, but it is far from their only high-profile move.

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Los Angeles has poured significant resources into rebuilding their defense from the back out. This offseason, the team pulled off a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie and fortified the secondary further by signing cornerback Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, the offense secured its short- and long-term stability. The Rams handed veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford a new contract extension that runs through 2027. By subsequently selecting quarterback Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office has designed a seamless transition plan, allowing Stafford to serve as a premier mentor before eventually handing the keys over to the rookie.

The ultimate dynamic duo

If Donald decides to lace up his boots once again, it would provide an unprecedented boost to a roster already overflowing with star power. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is reportedly still in phenomenal physical shape; his retirement was driven by a lack of competitive desire rather than physical decline.

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The arrival of Garrett might be exactly the catalyst Donald needs to return, giving football fans a chance to see what happens when you pair two of the most destructive defensive forces in modern NFL history on the exact same line.