NY Rangers reportedly learn Sharks are unwilling to swap positions in 2026 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers continue to explore all their options for moving up the board in the 2026 NHL Draft. However, their primary trade partner, the San Jose Sharks, may be off the table.

It’s officially June, and that means the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft is right around the corner. While it’s an event that excites fans across the league—aside from the two teams still battling in the Stanley Cup Final—it also serves as a reminder to the New York Rangers that time is running short.

If the Broadway Blueshirts want to move up the board, they’d better pick up the phone and start making calls. Unfortunately, the San Jose Sharks may not be too eager to answer if they see the call is coming from the Big Apple. According to a report making the rounds in NHL circles, the Sharks have drawn the line on how far they’re willing to move down in the draft.

“San Jose, I’m told doesn’t want to drop below the fourth [overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft],” insider Darren Dreger stated on the Barn Burner podcast.

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San Jose is New York’s best chance to move up

If the Sharks are indeed declaring the Rangers’ fifth overall pick a no-go zone in the 2026 NHL Draft, then all hope might actually be lost in New York. San Jose is stacked with exciting forwards, and its GM, Mike Grier, has close ties to Chris Drury.

Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks.

If trading down made sense for any team in the league, it’d be the organization in the capital of Silicon Valley. However, chance has dealt New York another rough hand. The Blueshirts dropped two spots in the NHL Draft Lottery, and fortune still isn’t giving them a break.

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It appears the Sharks will either make their pick at No. 2 or, even worse for New York, move down a couple of spots while remaining ahead of the Rangers. New York tried its luck in shark-infested waters, and it may have learned its lesson.

The NY Rangers may have no other alternative

The Toronto Maple Leafs were handed the ultimate lifeline by winning the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Considering all the distress the organization has endured—and could continue to endure—there’s a better chance hell freezes over than the Buds parting with the No. 1 selection and the opportunity to draft Gavin McKenna—or Ivar Stenberg, if they’re bold enough to take that route.

The Vancouver Canucks finished with the worst record in the league and still couldn’t secure the first overall pick. Vancouver has never moved up in the draft lottery since the system was introduced and has never picked first overall. That distinction will follow the Canucks into this year’s NHL Draft, and there’s little chance they’ll entertain a deal to move down from third overall.

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The same logic applies to the Chicago Blackhawks, who will select fourth overall—reportedly the lowest San Jose is willing to drop in a trade-down scenario.

Little chance Chicago helps New York

There would be a sliver of hope for New York and Chicago to strike a deal were it not for the fact that the Hawks remain stubbornly confident Stenberg could fall to them at No. 4. And even if he doesn’t, the Blackhawks seem content to come away with whichever top player remains available, possibly Caleb Malhotra, Chase Reid, or Carson Carels.

Moving down one spot in a trade with New York, knowing the Rangers could then use that pick to entice San Jose, simply makes little sense for Chicago. Maybe the Blackhawks will engage in negotiations of their own with the Sharks.

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All in all, Chicago may finally get its revenge on the Big Apple. The NHL franchise in the Second City may actually be second after all, while the Broadway Blueshirts seem stuck at No. 5.