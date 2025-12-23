Phillies’ new acquisition Brad Keller adds to Philadelphia’s appeal among other destinations

The Philadelphia Phillies stand as one of the franchises eager to make a strong comeback in Major League Baseball. The disappointing end to last season left their fanbase anxious about the franchise’s chances of securing a World Series title in the near future. However, the Phillies have demonstrably committed to doing everything possible to achieve this goal, with numerous new additions to their roster.

Among these new additions is Brad Keller, who joined the Phillies during the offseason. He shared insights into one of the key factors that influenced his decision: pitching coach Caleb Cotham. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, Keller discussed Cotham’s impact.

“I heard amazing things about Caleb,” Keller stated. “I’ve played with Drew Pomeranz, who is really close with him, and he’s spoken about Caleb before. We had a substantial conversation on Wednesday, and it was great to hear his thoughts because he thinks very similarly to how I think about things.“

In these comments, Keller expressed his enthusiasm for being coached by Cotham and appreciated how he interacts with the team. In addition to his discussion about Caleb, Keller noted that talking to Pomeranz was pivotal in his decision-making process. “It really helped me out to feel like I was comfortable landing here,” Keller remarked.

Keller’s main Reason for signing with the Phillies

Apart from the coaching staff, Keller revealed in an interview with MLB insider Jeff Skversky that his primary motivation to play for the Phillies next season is his championship aspirations with the team.

“Once you get a taste of what winning is really like, you want to go for all. So the Phillies have a track record that speaks for itself. It’s always a team that’s competitive on the field,” Keller explained.

Keller’s stats in the last season with the Cubs

Having reached the postseason with his team, Keller’s motivation translated into impressive statistics during the 2025 MLB season. He recorded a 2.07 ERA, allowing just four home runs, 18 runs, and 45 hits in 69.1 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts and a 0.962 WHIP.

These numbers serve as a strong introduction for the 30-year-old pitcher, who aspires to become an MLB champion and sees the Phillies as having the potential to achieve this in the 2026 MLB season.

