NCAAF News: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn issues bold statement to Texas' Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will face off in a SEC schedule finale that has much more on the line than bragging rights in the Lone Star State. When the Horns and Aggies meet on November 30 in College Station, the winner will punch their ticket to the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of this electric matchup, the Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn raised the stakes with a powerful statement, directed at the Longhorns, including Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

The Aggies enter this game after a disappointing loss to Auburn in overtime. Although the defeat hindered their College Football Playoff’s chances, Texas A&M still controls its own destiny. Win against longtime rival Texas and they are into the title game, and most surely the playoffs.

However, a loss could end their season’s hopes altogether. Both sides face a do-or-die situation. Winning is the only way out of this crossroads for the two schools, but only one can prevail.

Ahead of this marquee matchup, which has turned into the SEC Championship semifinal, Aggies lineman Trey Zuhn spoke about Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and delivered a strong warning to the QB room, and rest of Texas’ players.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“He’s a great player, but he’s nothing that we haven’t seen before and nothing that we can’t handle,” Zuhn said about Hill Jr, via TexAgs. “It’s going to be the most amazing atmosphere that I’ve ever experienced. So I can’t wait for that and I feel bad for Texas having to play in that. So looking forward to it.“

Ewers may not be 100% on Saturday

Quinn Ewers suffered a slight injury on his ankle during the 31-14 win over Kentucky. However, the senior-year QB was healthy enough to play on through the whole game and is expected to be active on Saturday for the season-defining bout.

Nevertheless, Steve Sarkisian addressed Texas QB1’s health and how the team will evaluate him over the next days gearing up for the trip to College Station. Though remote, there is a scenario where Arch Manning may need to step into the huddle, so the Aggies can’t afford to skip the film session on the freshman QB.

“I think he’s doing okay,” Sarkisian said ahead of Monday afternoon’s practice, via On3. “I’ll have a better understanding when I get to see him really on the field, but he’s planning on practicing today. We’ll see how that goes.”

Mike Elko voices his thoughts on upcoming rivalry game

This matchup was circled in red since the moment the schedule came out for this NCAA season. Howver, as both schools have everything on the line it’s become extra special. On that note Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn’t shy away from admitting what will be at stake on Saturday when the Aggies host the Longhorns.

“This game was always going to mean something. You guys have been asking me about it since the day I got hired, and now it means everything,” Elko stated, via On3. “We have that opportunity to right the last two wrongs in SEC play and go out with a bang and put ourselves in the SEC Championship Game. That’s the focus, that’s the task at hand. Obviously, we’re excited and ready for the challenge.”

Elko also emphasized how the home-field advantage at Kyle Field may play a pivotal role in turning the scale, adding to Zuhn’s comments on the hostile environment the Longhorns will be stepping into.

“The best it’s ever been. Listen, you get a primetime TV game against your rival in a game that is for the SEC Championship. I would imagine that will break the rafters a little bit. I would imagine attendance will be really large. I know ticket pull was really large. There will be a lot of excitement and electricity in the air for sure on Saturday night.