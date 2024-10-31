NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer issues strong warning about LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Alabama and LSU will meet on November 9 in Baton Rouge. Both sides are currently on a bye-week ahead of the pivotal matchup in the SEC. Head coach Kalen DeBoer knows what’s at stake when they come across the Tigers’ offense and has issued a warning to his players about QB Garrett Nussmeier.

When the Crimson Tide and Tigers clash in Death Valley, there will be a lot on the line. The two schools enter the game with a 6-2 record, though LSU has an upper-hand as they’ve lost once in their SEC schedule, while Alabama has two losses in the league play. This clash is decisive for the two teams and a loss could ultimately knock them out of College Football Playoffs, nevertheless.

This game requires the utmost preparation for Alabama as they look to stay afloat in a tightly-contested SEC. On that note, DeBoer made something clear to his team about Nussmeier.

“I just feel, from a quarterback standpoint, they’ve got a really good one that knows what he wants to do with the ball and an offensive line that can give him the time with some really good players there,” DeBoer told reporters. “And of course, they’ve got some athletes on both sides of the ball that are very explosive.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Tide enters a hostile environment

Alabama will face a tall order when they enter Death Valley. Since 2020, the Tigers have only lost nine times at home. The noisy crowd makes for a nightmarish scenarios for opposing offenses. Jalen Milroe will have to be at his best in his first visit to Tiger Stadium.

DeBoer made a clear statement on the Tigers and the Tide’s approach going into one of the most-iconic stadiums in the NCAA: “So well-coached and have the mindset that is aggressive and attacking in all ways. We know we’re gonna have our hands full, especially going on the road.”

LSU HC Brian Kelly may have given Alabama an useful tip

LSU fell to Texas A&M during their last outing. After a disappointing loss for the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly was candid and made an admission that could help out Alabama.

“Right now, I would run the quarterback against us,” Kelly stated, via On3. ”It wasn’t the RPOs as much as it was the quarterback run game. It’s the million-dollar question, and I would say that we need to spend more time, and each and every week it’s gotta be part of it.“

You don’t have to tell Milroe twice. The athletic and speedy Bama QB could be decisive in the upcoming clash. Milroe faced LSU last season, as the Tide walked away with a 42-28 win. Milroe put on a historic performance rushing for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns. LSU must come up with a plan to stop the QB scrambles, or they will be in for a very long night.