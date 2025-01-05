Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Alabama key player announces final decision on career to Kalen DeBoer

After losing the Reliaquest Bowl against Michigan, Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer learned of a key defensive player's final decision on his career.

By Federico O'donnell

Busy hours followed Alabama Crimson Tide’s loss to the Michiga Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl. Shortly after the 19-13 defeat, the biggest names in the program announced crucial decisions about their future. While many were tough pills to swallow for Kalen DeBoer, a big defensive contributor announced an encouraging decision.

The Crimson Tide couldn’t finish the 2024 NCAA season as they hoped, and the school had its worst record in over fifteen years. However, DeBoer is confident he can turn the ship around heading into the 2025 campaign.

In order to do so, DeBoer and Alabama will need all the help they can get and must have all hands on deck. Therefore, it came as very good news when linebacker Deontae Lawson announced he’ll be returning to Alabama for his redshirt senior season.

Lawson participated in 11 of Alabama’s games this fall. He suffered a seson-endinh injury during the 24-3 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. That game was catastrophic for Alabama in more ways than one, as they lost a defensive star, and the defeat ultimately knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

Albeit missing critical games for the Tide, Lawson still finished second on the team in total tackles, registering 76. Additionally, he recorded 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble, making him a force to be reckoned with in all areas of the field.

Alabama retrieve two key players

In addition to Lawson, two great players in DeBoer’s defense have elected to return for their senior seasons in Tuscaloosa. Cornerback Domani Jackson andlinebacker Justin Jefferson have made use of their final year of eligibility and will grant DeBoer and the Crimson Tide a much needed boost heading into a fierce SEC competition in 2025.

Jackson entered the school as a five-star recruit, and became Alabama’s No. 1 WR after transferring from USC this season. Jackson started every game as Alabama’s No. 1 cornerback, registering two interceptions.

The season didn’t end how we wanted, and the job isn’t finished yet,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post, via On3. “I will be returning in the 2025 season to make my last one my best one.

Domani Jackson #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 27-25 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Domani Jackson #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 27-25 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Jackson hopes to put another strong college football season and increase his draft stock heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

