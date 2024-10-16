NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe sends strong warning ahead of game vs Volunteers

In the lead-up to one of the most important games in NCAAF this coming Saturday, Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe sends a serious message to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Next weekend, NCAAF will witness one of the most exciting matchups of the week as the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, aiming for their sixth victory of the season. Their star QB, Jalen Milroe, issued a serious warning to their rivals ahead of the game.

Ahead of one of the most pivotal matchups of the season, QB Milroe spoke with the media and shared his feelings about facing Nico Iamaleava’s team: “I feel pretty confident,” the talented player stated.

“We have a lot of guys in the locker room that acknowledge the rivalry and acknowledge what it takes to win, acknowledge all the work that needs to be done during the week so that we can put our best foot forward when it comes to this Saturday… It’s gonna be big for us to communicate effectively.” he also added.

The team led by Kalen DeBoer came off a tough loss against Vanderbilt, but rebounded last weekend with a new victory, this time against South Carolina, winning 27-25.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe acknowledges the defensive efforts of the Volunteers

While quarterback Jalen Milroe expressed confidence about the upcoming matchup against Tennessee, he also made it clear that they will be facing a tough opponent, particularly in terms of their defense.

“On my end, the defense is really talented,” Jalen Milroe stated. “They have a lot of guys that play physical, that box really good, their defensive line has a lot of pressure on the quarterback when it comes to the run game and passing game… We have to prepare as much as possible and understand what they’re gonna try to give us as far as fits as a group. It’s just all about preparation.”

Kalen DeBoer and a key victory over South Carolina

The victory over South Carolina last weekend was a breath of fresh air following the tough loss to Vanderbilt. Regarding this situation, it was Alabama‘s HC DeBoer himself who made a clear statement about Milroe.

“I’m really intentional with him because I know how hard he is on himself,” DeBoer said, via On3. “And this is really going back to – I wasn’t with him last year, but I know in spring ball and just how he was and knowing that we are fighting for each other, fighting with each other – that’s not just me and him. That’s our football team.”

