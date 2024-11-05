NCAAF News: Matt Rhule makes something clear on his future with Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ dream season came across a huge roadblock. After a 5-1 start, the Huskers have fell in three consecutive outings and have yet to clinch their bowl eligibility. The wheels have come off Nebraska’s wagon and head coach Matt Rhule has made a firm decision on his future with the school’s program.

It’s been a tale of two halves for Rhule and the Huskers. They kickstarted the season with flying colors, bursting out of the gate. However, ranked opponents have proven to be this team’s kryptonite, hampering the Huskers’ chances of making the College Football Playoffs.

The offense stalled and the struggles have become too numerous and challenging to overcome. However, Rhule has made a decision about his future and has no intention of abandoning ship, even if it’s sinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If a little bit of adversity causes you to turn and run, then, you know, you don’t see me running. I’m not running,” Rhule stated, via On3. “We have a great thing going here, and we have recruits all across the country that want to come here. So I don’t worry about any of that.”

Matt Rhule head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

“We have to show progress. And the reality is, we were building this team from the very beginning. I kept telling them, Hey guys, we’re building this for November and December. You know, we’re trying to work hard in the offseason to get you guys to this moment. Here we are.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian delivers strong statement ahead of clash with the Gators

Waving white flag on the season

It’s been an extremely disappointing ride for fans in Lincoln. The hot start to the 2024 NCAA season only made the falloff more gut-wrenching. For the first time in a long while, the Huskers had high hopes for their program– but ultimately, they were in vain.

Advertisement

Dylan Raiola has struggled as of late. His promising start looks well behind in the rear-view mirror. Over the last four games, Raiola has thrown six interceptions to only one touchdown. It’s gotten out of hand for the Cornhuskers and even Rhule has set his sights on getting the year over with and look ahead into 2025.

“We’re obviously all frustrated about the last three games but we have a bye week, we have to go play,” Rhule said. “So we’ll see how we stand against USC. We’ll see obviously and against Wisconsin we’ll see how we stand with Iowa. But yeah, we’ll have a lot of good players next year here.”

Advertisement