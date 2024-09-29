NCAAF News: Alabama's QB Jalen Milroe makes bold confession about Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Following a significant victory for the Alabama Crimson Tide over Georgia in the NCAAF, QB Jalen Milroe made an interesting confession about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are establishing themselves as serious title contenders in the NCAAF, especially after a crucial victory yesterday against Georgia. With a strong performance from QB Jalen Milroe, Bama maintained their unbeaten record and continues to thrive. It was the quarterback who, in post-game comments, surprised everyone with a confession about Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Hurts.

The decisive 41-34 victory over the Bulldogs left Kalen DeBoer’s squad with a strong 4-0 record, still unbeaten, and with a growing confidence in their ability to stand tough against opponents.

After the game against Georgia, it was none other than QB Jalen Milroe who spoke with the media and revealed an interesting confession, making him a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season.

“He (Jalen Hurts) was one of the reasons why I came to the University of Alabama,” Milroe told reporters, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports. “If we look back when Alabama played Georgia (in 2018), Jalen Hurts stepped into the game. So I wanted to represent him today.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He also conceded one interception into the hands of a Georgia defender, but the junior QB was outstanding throughout the night.

A touchdown from another game

The game between Alabama and Georgia was tightly contested, with the Bulldogs leading by one point with just two minutes remaining. However, in an unprecedented moment, a Milroe-Williams connection clinched the victory.

A pinpoint pass from Jalen Milroe landed literally in the hands of wide receiver Ryan Williams, who sealed the game with a stunning 75-yard touchdown in front of an ecstatic crowd in Tuscaloosa.

What’s next for Alabama?

vs Vanderbilt, October 5th

vs South Carolina, October 12th

vs Tennessee, October 19th

vs Missouri, October 26th

vs LSU, November 9th