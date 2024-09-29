Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Arch Manning sends Quinn Ewers a special message after big win with Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning delivers special message to fellow Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers after the Horns win over Mississippi State.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

By Federico O'donnell

Arch Manning led the Texas Longhorns to a big win during the team’s first SEC game of the season. The Longhorns are now 5-0 and have kicked off their conference schedule with a solid performance. Manning delivered a special message to his teammate Quinn Ewers after his second appearance filling in for the injured QB.

Arch Manning continues to build on his outstanding college football resume, albeit with a limited sample size. The freshman quarterback in Texas has now started two consecutive games and has shown his great potential. However, the young athlete is not losing himself on the spotlight and has delivered a special message to Ewers, who is still considered the Horns QB1.

Quinn (Ewers) always says to just ‘keep it fun,” Manning said post-game, per On3. “He’s been great to me to lean on for advice. You just have to cut loose and have fun. Last week, I don’t think I had as much fun, but it was more fun today, even when it got a little rocky.”

Arch Manning proved his humility by shining the light on his teammate when all the attention was focused on him. Manning finished Saturday’s game against Mississippi State with 324 yards, two passing touchdowns and one on the ground.

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Texas will now head into their bye-week, returning to action on October 12th when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Quinn Ewers is expected to be back at the helm for that game.

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns\&#039; Arch Manning

see also

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns" Arch Manning

Arch addresses areas to work on

The Longhorns are still undefeated, though their schedule was not necessarily harsh so far. Regardless, the Horns have overcome adversity and are among the apex teams in the NCAA.

Even though the team’s record indicates perfection, the Horns know the road ahead will only get bumpier, and there are many areas in which they need to work on. Manning made it clear where the team’s focus should be during their bye week.

I think there’s a lot we need to clean up. Pre-snap penalties, the holdings. A lot of that is on me to be a leader in that room for the offense and help get it right. That’s what we’ll take care of in the bye week and get ready for OU.”

Manning has stepped up into the starting job, albeit temporarily, and he has done so in an assertive fashion. His numbers do not tell the whole story; the young quarterback has displayed his maturity through his statements and the high standards to which he holds himself and the team accountable.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

