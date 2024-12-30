Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers will face off against Detroit Lions in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2024 campaign has been a stark contrast to their Super Bowl run last season, as they now find themselves out of playoff contention and focused solely on salvaging a disappointing year.

In sharp contrast, Detroit Lions, with a stellar 13-2 record have emerged as a formidable title contender, closing in on a division crown while already securing their postseason spot. An interesting duel will take place at the close of Week 17.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions match be played?

San Francisco 49ers take on Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Monday, December 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions in the USA

The NFL matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on ESPN/ABC.