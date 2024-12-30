College football is living through strange times of much change. NIL deals, transfers, and whatnot, the landscape across the schools in the nation is very different to what it used to look like. However, Kalen DeBoer is doing things differently in Alabama and has made an honest statement about QB Jalen Milroe, ahead of the Reliaquest Bowl against Michigan.

It’s become a common sight in the NCAA. Players heading to the NFL Draft opt out of bowl games, or decide how much they play during them. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward’s decision to sit out the second half of the team’s bowl game showcased this to perfection.

While Milroe hasn’t officially declared for the Draft, his recent comments, almost carrying a farewell tone, suggest that it’s heading in that direction. However, when head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked if a situation similar to Ward’s could arise with the Crimson Tide’s departing players during the Reliaquest Bowl, his answer should help clear the air on that matter.

“Yeah, there’s been no conversations or anything. I guess I’d be pretty surprised,” DeBoer stated, via Bama On Line. “I think they’re here to win, to compete to put the best product that we can put out there on the football field for four quarters and go out there. I would not expect something like that.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“That’s the way these guys are. Jalen Milroe, as you alluded to, and the other guys, they’re going to go out there just like they always have been and give everything they have, and they’ve shown that in practice, so I wouldn’t expect anything different.“

Milroe’s statement ahead of final game of the season

As the 2024 NCAA season comes to a close for the Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium, Milroe’s college career seems to be reaching its closing line, as well. However, the junior quarterback hasn’t made his final decision public, yet. If he decided to stay in school, Milroe has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I think, for me, it’s all about maximizing right now,” Milroe commented after Saturday’s bowl practice, via Bama On Line. “Taking care of right now because future-tense, it’s hard to get to that point unless you’re taking care of right now. So I’m just gonna take in the moment of just playing with my guys right now.”

Cam Ward’s situation sparks controversy

Heisman Trophy runner-up Cam Ward played an astounding first half of football for the Hurricanes during the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State. Ward threw for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the opening frame.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback CAM WARD (1) discusses the game on the sideline during the ACC conference football game between Syracuse and Miami played at the JMA Wireless Dome on the campus of Syracuse University.

However, he decided to sit out the second half as he set his sights completely on preparing for the NFL Draft and to avoid any injury. Ward, along with Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken off the draft board.

Ward’s disputed stance made waves all over the country, particularly after he refused to re-enter the game late in the fourth quarter, with the Canes trailing by one point and needing a game-winning drive from their leader. Opinions are divided, with many criticizing the quarterback, while others defend his choice.