NCAAF News: Colorado star Travis Hunter throws shade at Ashton Jeanty amid Heisman race

Two-way star Travis Hunter has grown sick and tired of being quiet on his talent. Hunter is confident in his game and firmly believes there is no other player on his level in the nation. Amid a heated race for the Heisman Trophy, the Buffaloes standout threw shade at Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty has been sensational for the Boise State Broncos and is on pace to shatter Reggie Bush’s rushing record, however, Hunter seemed unfazed on the running back’s feat.

Recently, Travis Hunter’s production has slowed down in the NCAA season due to health concerns. During Colorado’s loss to Kansas State, Hunter exited the game due to an upper-body injury. His stats took a hit, and so did his Heisman’s hopes. Meanwhile, Jeanty delivered another dominant performance, causing Hunter to fall in the rankings, leaving him with ground to make up.

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes are gearing up to face the Arizona Wildcats, aiming to get back in the win column. The Heisman Trophy remains a top priority for Hunter, and he’s made it clear how he feels about comparisons between him and Jeanty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that,” Hunter stated, on Outta Pocket with RGIII.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes signals first down after a catch against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Colorado won 45-42.

Advertisement

Hunter comments on where he wants to play in the NFL

Hunter is a one-in-a-kind player. The stellar wide receiver/cornerback has taken center stage in college football and is considered the top prospect heading into the NFL Draft. Although no player can choose where they want to play in the top level (albeit a handful of examples), Hunter has made it clear where he’d like to go in the Draft.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders sends clear message to Shedeur, Colorado players about painful loss to Kansas State

“Whoever the first team on the board, that’s where I wanna go,” Hunter said. “Nobody does what I do. It’s just that simple. I know a lot of people try to hate on me; I’ve been humble for too long.”

Advertisement

On other interviews, Hunter had expressed his desire to stay in Colorado and the two-way player hinted at a possible dream scenario in which he is drafted by the Denver Broncos.