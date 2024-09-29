NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Colorado Buffaloes' critics

The Colorado Buffaloes have turned their season around in the blink of an eye. After a big loss to Nebraska, the critics came pouring down on Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. However, the Buffs have won three games in a row since and are among the favorites in the Big 12 conference. After the turnaround, Sanders made something clear on the critics towards the Buffaloes.

Colorado has been on everybody’s lips in college football. Coach Prime’s program has been the focus of plenty of criticism. Many have pointed to the team’s one-dimensional offense, centered around superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and the lack of pieces around them. The team is constantly questioned about their offensive line and lack of running production. The defense is also under thorough evaluation week in and week out.

Deion addressed the critics his team is now accustomed to, and expressed how they handle them.

“We don’t care about that, you all do,” Sanders said, via Coloradoan. “We are underdogs every week. Nobody wants to see us win, you know that, except for our fanbase. Nobody nationally wants to see us get down. That’s just the nature of the game. We’re not mad about it. We’re not upset about it.“

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

“We know who we are. We know how we get down. It’s not like we come out talking that talk, but we don’t really do that. You say we do that, but we really don’t do it. Our kids are very humble.“

Sanders goes after the critics

Deion Sanders was visibly upset at the media when he addressed them postgame, following the 48-21 victory over the UCF Knights. The Buffaloes are now 4-1 in the NCAA season and among the top of the Big 12 conference with a 2-0 record. During the press conference, Sanders praised his players, while he went after the critics.

“I want you guys to put your fingers to work and your pens to work the same way you when they’re giving up sacks. I want you to have the same passion, the same commitment to blessing them and giving them encouragement and motivation as you do when you’re ripping them apart. It’s only fair.”