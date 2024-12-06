With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, many college players are setting their sights on their ideal NFL destinations. Shedeur Sanders, star quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes, has recently hinted at his preferred team for next year’s draft.

The NFL Draft offers teams the opportunity to strengthen their rosters and secure a brighter future. Hundreds of prospects await their chance to hear their names called across the seven rounds of the event, but not all will make it to the stage.

Next year, a familiar last name is expected to make headlines. Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is one of the top quarterback prospects, and many teams are likely to be highly interested in acquiring him.

Shedeur Sanders hints at his potential NFL destination on social media

The quarterback position is critical for any NFL team. A franchise needs a top-tier player to lead its offense, but finding the right one is no easy task.

The NFL Draft provides teams the perfect chance to secure future stars. While not all top prospects meet expectations, many go on to become superstars—a goal Shedeur Sanders is determined to achieve.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is widely expected to be a first-round pick next year. While numerous teams will vie for him, only those with high draft positions will have the chance. It seems Sanders may already have a favorite among those teams.

Currently, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to hold one of the top five picks. Sanders recently dropped a strong hint that he’s eyeing the Raiders as his preferred destination.

Shedeur Sanders’ Instagram story

On an Instagram story, Sanders posted a video of himself passing by Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, with the caption “legendary.” This subtle yet direct message is rare among draft prospects, who typically avoid singling out teams to keep their options open.

Which teams could draft Shedeur Sanders?

The Raiders may find themselves in a favorable position, as there aren’t many teams ahead of them in the draft order that need a quarterback. For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars, projected to hold the No. 1 pick, are already set at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence.

However, the Raiders could face competition from the New York Giants, another team enduring a disappointing season. It may come down to which team ends the season with the worst record to secure the opportunity to draft the Colorado star.

