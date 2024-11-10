NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes major admission despite victory over Maryland

Oregon Ducks, enjoying a strong season in NCAAF, defeated Maryland to seal their tenth victory. However, head coach Dan Lanning made a bold statement after the game.

Slowly, the NCAAF season is approaching its final stretch, and the season’s surprise team, the Oregon Ducks, continue their dominant run, racking up wins week after week. This time, Dan Lanning‘s squad defeated Maryland in convincing fashion, securing their tenth straight victory and remaining undefeated.

What’s curious is that, despite leaving no doubt about both the positive results and the team’s performance, the Ducks’ head coach insists it wasn’t their best game, and that there’s still room for improvement as the season progresses.

After the game, where Oregon emerged victorious with a final score of 39-18, Lanning spoke with the press and made his feelings clear regarding what he saw on the field: “We didn’t play as well as we could, there’s not doubt about that,” HC said after the game, via The Associated Press.

“I don’t think our guys had a lack of prep. But we didn’t play as well as we can. I’d say every game this year I’ve felt like we’ve grown. This one, we’ve got some growing moments, so we’re going to learn from it,” Lanning stated.

Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during a play in the second half of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

The record set by Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel, the standout player of his team’s remarkable season, not only starred for Oregon in their victory over Maryland but also set an unprecedented record in College Football.

The talented quarterback surpassed former Houston star Case Keenum for the most career total touchdowns in NCAAF history. Gabriel’s second touchdown, a pass to backup offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, marked his 179th career touchdown, setting a new record.

“Definitely Gernorris (should get the ball). What a way to score. Proud of him, and what an interesting way to do it,” Gabriel said after the game. “He’s worked hard at that one. … It’s the relationships, the people, Gernorris catching that touchdown. Those are the things I’ll remember, not necessarily the record book,” Gabriel stated via ESPN.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks prepares for a play during the second half of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon close to securing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs

After their solid performance and another victory over Maryland, Dillon Gabriel’s Ducks are just two more wins away from a Big Ten Championship Game berth in their first season as a member of the conference.

Wisconsin and Washington are on the near horizon for the Oregon team, which, if they win those two games and the Big Ten title game, would almost certainly secure the top spot in the Playoffs, giving them the advantage of starting with a Bye Week over their rivals.

Considering how Dan Lanning’s squad is heading into the final stretch of the season, it’s unlikely that the top spot will slip away from them. Of the ten victories they’ve secured so far, eight have been by double-digit margins, with the exceptions of Boise State and Ohio.