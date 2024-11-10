NCAAF News: Quinn Ewers makes honest comment after Texas' blowout win over Florida

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers had a sincere statement on his confidence and performance after big win over the Florida Gators.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns finally had their dream outing. After weeks of uncertainty looming around some positions on the Horns program, Texas was able to put a full-out game against the Florida Gators and won 49-17. QB1 Quinn Ewers played lights-out and redeemed himself after some irregular games since his return from injury.

The Longhorns felt in debt with their fans. Despite boasting an 7-1 record entering this weekend’s NCAA game against Florida, the team had slowed down and was raising some questions on head coach Steve Sarkisian and many pointed at the quarterback Ewers. Against the Gators all doubts faded away.

After the game, Ewers made a confession on what this game meant for him as he had been struggling after the abdominal injury sustained in September 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it does a lot for the confidence for sure,” Ewers stated, via On3. “Going out there and executing the way we did as a whole, who wouldn’t be confident after that performance from the whole offense?”

Advertisement

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Ewers passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns. He was one TD pass away from tying a college football record. However, the Horns QB confidence was reboosted and he even joked to Coach Sarkisian after being pulled in the second half of the blowout: “I went up to Coach Sark joking, like, already? It was fun out there. It always is.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian clarifies Quinn Ewers' performance vs Gators

Sarkisian amazed with Ewers’ performance

Recently, Ewers had admitted he was still recovering from his injury. Not so much as to the pain, but he was regaining his confidence and security to stand in the pocket and not worry about getting hit. It seems he is closer than ever to feeling 100% as he put on a performance for the ages against Florida.

Head coach Sarkisian was impressed with his QB1 statline and his play against the Gators.

“I thought Quinn played fantastic today, and I thought he played great two weeks ago against Vanderbilt,” Sarkisian stated. “He had a little bit of bad luck with some tip balls, but he was on point again today. We had, unfortunately, a couple drops for him, but he was on point.”

Advertisement