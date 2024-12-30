NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart highlights key aspect about QB Gunner Stockton

The Georgia Bulldogs will walk into their biggest game of the season under the guidance of Gunner Stockton, who will be making his first career start. Ahead of the CFP Quarterfinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl, head coach Kirby Smart issued a strong vote of confidence on the Dawgs’ redshirt sophomore.

Georgia is taking on Notre Dame on New Year’s Day. Facing the Fighting Irish is a huge challenge on itself, yet the Dawgs will have an increased difficulty as they will go into the matchup without their starting quarterback, Carson Beck.

However, Smart is extremely confident on Stockton, as is the rest of the team which has rallied around the young, inexperienced quarterback. While Notre Dame is not fully prepared for what Stockton may bring to the table, Kirby Smart and Georgia are encouraged by what they’ve seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All the players play harder for him,” Smart stated, per On3. “Do you make the players around you better is what you look for in a quarterback. I think he raises the skill level of everybody around him because of who he is. So that’s my reason for believing he’s a good quarterback.“

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Stockton’s teammate adds on to Smart’s message

It’s not just Smart who trusts Stockton to take this team back to a College Football Playoffs Semifinal on New Year’s Day, but the teammates in the locker room believe in him, as well.

Advertisement

see also Top-350 NIL deal, two-time National Champion quarterback with Kirby Smart's Georgia surprisingly retires

The Bulldogs could have easily been deflated by the news that Beck would miss the playoffs after undergoing surgery on his right elbow, but they weren’t. Instead, they remain optimistic and hopeful for a deep NCAA playoff run.

Advertisement

“Gunner’s just a guy you want to block for,” Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “The way he steps in, calls the plays, and just goes about his business. I mean, I walked in here the other night at 10 o’clock because I forgot something, Gunner’s sitting in there watching film. Just his buy-in right now is what’s huge, and just the respect he has from everybody.”

Stockton didn’t earn the respect of his teammates overnight; his work ethic throughout the season did. Moreover, when he stepped in for the Dawgs during the SEC Championship Game and led them to victory, Stockton proved his worth and is now trusted to guide them to a National Championship, the program’s fifth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) turns to hand the ball off during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Now, Stockton is jumping into his first start in college football. In such a pivotal game, win-or-go home scenario, Stockton’s future in the collegiate level could begin to take shape.

Advertisement

see also Georgia QB Gunner Stockton receives strong message from teammate ahead of game vs Notre Dame

A look into the future

In addition, with Beck announcing he’s declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Smart and the Dawgs will have the opportunity to evaluate who could become the team’s QB1 next season. While most starting jobs are decided in the spring and fall, Stockton’s opportunity comes in the winter.