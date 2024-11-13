NCAAF News: Volunteers fans receive an important injury update on their QB, Nico Iamaleava

As Tennessee Volunteers gear up for a crucial showdown against Georgia in the final stretch of the NCAAF season, Vols fans receive an important injury update on their star QB, Nico Iamaleava.

NCAA Football is slowly entering the defining stage of the season, and several programs will be fighting to make it to the playoffs as soon as possible. The Tennessee Volunteers, one of the top contenders, are on the verge of a crucial matchup against Georgia, with the status of their QB Nico Iamaleava still uncertain.

What happened to Iamaleava? Last weekend, in the game against Mississippi State, the QB took a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith, which forced him to leave the field. Unfortunately for the Vols, he was unable to return to the game.

While it is still uncertain whether the player will be available for the key matchup against the Bulldogs, journalist Pete Thamel reported via his X (formerly Twitter) account that Iamaleava is recovering well, and there is optimism about his return to the field.

“While his status for this Saturday’s contest is uncertain, there’s been some positive signs from Tennessee this week,” Thamel stated. “He did dress and practice on both Monday and Tuesday, and Volunteers coach Josh Heupel on Monday said Iamaleava was in ‘great shape’ to play against Georgia.”

Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers passes the ball in the first half during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

If confirmed for next Saturday’s game, the Volunteers will have a significant advantage over their opponent. This season, Iamaleava has completed over 65% of his passes, with 1,879 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Volunteers and a big opportunity ahead

While the Tennessee Volunteers are among the few teams with just one loss so far, the squad led by Josh Heupel currently sits in seventh place in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead of them are Texas, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Although the Georgia Bulldogs are currently ranked 12th, they remain a formidable opponent for the Vols. Without a doubt, it will be a game that will determine the fate of both programs in the final stretch of the regular season.

Should Tennessee fail to secure a positive result against the Bulldogs, they will have two more opportunities to improve their record, facing what are considered somewhat more accessible opponents: UTEP and Vanderbilt.

Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on in the first half during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers upcoming matches

vs Georgia Bulldogs, November 16h

vs UTEP, November 23rd

vs Vanderbilt, November 30th