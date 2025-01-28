NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe reveals a personal secret with strong admission about Lamar Jackson

Jalen Milroe was undoubtedly one of the standout figures this season in the NCAAF. Although he didn’t reach all of the goals set at the start of the year, the Alabama Crimson Tide QB showed moments of great play and is expected to be a high pick in the upcoming NFL draft. In his appearance at the upcoming Senior Bowl, Milroe made a unique comment regarding one of the league’s top players, Lamar Jackson.

The emergence of the quarterback in the spotlight of College Football led many analysts, and even fans, to draw comparisons between Milroe’s playing style and that of former Louisville QB, Lamar Jackson. Regarding this, the leader of Bama this year, confessed his long-standing preference for the Ravens since his youth.

“That definitely puts a smile to my face. I definitely love watching Lamar. Secretly, I’m actually a Ravens fan. I grew up a Ravens fan so I pull for the Ravens,” Jalen Milroe stated via @NFL_DovKleiman.

After a standout personal performance at Alabama, Milroe is eagerly awaiting the coming weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. Having been coached until recently by Kalen DeBoer, he is projected to be a high pick, increasing his chances of facing his idol, Lamar Jackson, in the upcoming year as time goes on.

Where could Milroe land?

Several NFL franchises look to strengthen their roster after disappointing seasons, with quarterback as top priority. Jalen Milroe is seen as one of the best at his position and could easily land with any team seeking his services.

The No. 4 pick belongs to the New England Patriots, coached by Mike Vrabel, although with Drake Maye likely on the board, their selection may go in another direction. However, the first three teams with chances to pick have had significant deficits at the quarterback position.

First up, the Tennessee Titans: While rumors suggested they might go for Travis Hunter, the reality is they desperately need a QB. The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick, and after DeShaun Watson’s serious injury, it could very well be a landing spot for Milroe. Rounding out the top three are the Giants, who have shown interest in Shedeur Sanders, but it could also be a great fit for the Crimson Tide QB.

Jordan Palmer confident in Milroe’s arrival at the Browns

Milroe’s camp is already feeling the excitement for his arrival in the NFL, and they are betting on the Cleveland Browns being the team to secure the QB’s services. Jordan Palmer, the player’s current personal trainer, spoke with cleveland.com over the phone and shared his thoughts on the situation.

“With Jalen, I see what we all see, right? An incredibly high ceiling,” he started. “I think people think they’re going to blown away by his athleticism, and leave getting blown away with his personality and how he’s just a magnet, and how he has just an honest, great spirit about him. I think that’ll be a big takeaway.”